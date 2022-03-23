Aberdeen harbour seeking £10m for greener power project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen harbour is looking to raise up to £10 million to fund a green shore power demonstration project.

Findings of a feasibility study have concluded the scheme could deliver green power to the north harbour quayside within two years.

But Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) chief executive Bob Sanguinetti said funding from both the public and private sectors is needed to make it a reality.

A spokesman for AHB confirmed the cost of installing the demonstrator project is estimated at between £8-£10m.

The study, delivered in partnership with Connected Places Catapault (CPC), found 78% of carbon emissions from the port’s north harbour are attributed to vessels at berth.

But it is estimated green shore power could reduce these emissions by more than 90%.

A technical assessment and solution comparison has also been completed, providing a “clear way ahead”.

Commitment and collaboration key

Mr Sanguinetti said: “Providing green shore power is a win for the port, our customers, the community and the environment.

“We now need commitment and collaboration, as well as investment from the public and private sector to deliver the demonstrator project.

“The feasibility study has developed a place-centred blueprint of the future green port that can be utilised by other ports across the country.

“I’m proud that Aberdeen harbour is leading the way and we look forward to working with other ports to progress this work.”

BP partnership

Last November energy giant BP and AHB signed a “memorandum of understanding” aimed at helping the Granite City become Scotland’s leading port for energy transition.

It will see the pair work together to identify and develop projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions, while also lowering air and noise pollution from vessels calling at the port.

One of these is a pilot project to supply shore power – quayside electrification using a zero or low-carbon power supply – for vessels visiting Aberdeen, allowing them to switch off their engines.

AHB and BP will also jointly explore the use of hydrogen as a clean marine fuel, while striving together to position the harbour to support offshore wind energy developments.

BP operations lead Luke Hendricksen said: “Shore power infrastructure is an

important step in the decarbonisation of marine operations and aligns closely to BP’s long term decarbonisation ambitions.

“We are proud to support this project.”

AHB leading the way

The study was funded by a grant of more than £400,000 from the Department of Transport.

The money is part of the UK Government’s £20m Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, which was introduced to drive innovation for clean maritime and shipping projects.

Thomas White, ecosystem director, maritime and ports, CPC, said: “Aberdeen has long been a centre of excellence in future energy systems.

“The Clean Maritime Demonstrator Competition has enabled us to work together with Aberdeen harbour on the greatest challenges to face the sector in a generation.”

The harbour is currently undergoing a £350m-plus expansion, which is expected to be completed by October this year.