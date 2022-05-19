Inverness Chamber of Commerce teams up with Opportunity Cromarty Firth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Chamber of Commerce has joined Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF).

OCF is the partnership of private, public and academic sector bodies bidding to make Cromarty Firth a Scottish green freeport.

Chamber joins raft of OCF members

The chamber, the largest independent business organisation based in the Highlands, joins fellow OCF members including Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Highland Resources, Port of Inverness, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Highland Council and accountants Johnston Carmichael.

OCF says a green freeport centred on the firth and Inverness will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects.

The region is home to a raft of supply chain companies as well as a workforce with engineering experience.

This is coupled with Cromarty Firth port infrastructure and manufacturing facilities which have secured more than £110 million of industry-led investments in recent years.

Chamber chief executive Stewart Nicol said: “We are delighted to be joining Opportunity Cromarty Firth and give our full backing to the bid to create a Scottish green freeport in the heart of the Highlands.

“Our businesses have long supported OCF and the enormous benefits that green freeport status will bring, not only to the Highlands but also Scotland as a whole.

“In the run-up to the naming of the successful bids, we wanted to translate this support into full membership of the consortium.”

‘No location better positioned to become a green freeport’

Mr Nicol added: “Working closely with other Highland Chambers of Commerce, we believe we are uniquely placed to ensure Highland-based SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) benefit fully from the opportunities that will be realised from a successful bid.

“In our opinion there is no other location in the entire nation better positioned to become a green freeport.”

Speaking on behalf of OCF, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie said: “We are delighted Inverness Chamber of Commerce has joined the OCF steering group.

“The business expertise and experience their members bring to the table will provide a huge boost as we work towards finalising our bid.

“Through our collective assets and resources we will continue working to champion the establishment of a Highlands green freeport.”