Inverness Chamber of Commerce teams up with Opportunity Cromarty Firth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Inverness Chamber of Commerce teams up with Opportunity Cromarty Firth

By Simon Warburton
May 19, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:43 pm
Port of Cromarty Firth.
Port of Cromarty Firth.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce has joined Opportunity Cromarty Firth (OCF).

OCF is the partnership of private, public and academic sector bodies bidding to make Cromarty Firth a Scottish green freeport.

Chamber joins raft of OCF members

The chamber, the largest independent business organisation based in the Highlands, joins fellow OCF members including Port of Cromarty Firth, Global Energy Group, Highland Resources, Port of Inverness, the University of the Highlands and Islands, Highland Council and accountants Johnston Carmichael.

Inverness Chamber of Commerce chief executive Stewart Nicol.

OCF says a green freeport centred on the firth and Inverness will maximise local and Scotland-wide benefits from a pipeline of renewable energy projects.

The region is home to a raft of supply chain companies as well as a workforce with engineering experience.

This is coupled with Cromarty Firth port infrastructure and manufacturing facilities which have secured more than £110 million of industry-led investments in recent years.

Chamber chief executive Stewart Nicol said: “We are delighted to be joining Opportunity Cromarty Firth and give our full backing to the bid to create a Scottish green freeport in the heart of the Highlands.

“Our businesses have long supported OCF and the enormous benefits that green freeport status will bring, not only to the Highlands but also Scotland as a whole.

“In the run-up to the naming of the successful bids, we wanted to translate this support into full membership of the consortium.”

‘No location better positioned to become a green freeport’

Mr Nicol added: “Working closely with other Highland Chambers of Commerce, we believe we are uniquely placed to ensure Highland-based SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) benefit fully from the opportunities that will be realised from a successful bid.

“In our opinion there is no other location in the entire nation better positioned to become a green freeport.”

Speaking on behalf of OCF, Port of Cromarty Firth chief executive Bob Buskie said: “We are delighted Inverness Chamber of Commerce has joined the OCF steering group.

“The business expertise and experience their members bring to the table will provide a huge boost as we work towards finalising our bid.

“Through our collective assets and resources we will continue working to champion the establishment of a Highlands green freeport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]