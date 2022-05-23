Cancelled Tenerife flight leaves Aberdeen passengers furious By Keith Findlay May 23, 2022, 2:02 pm Updated: May 23, 2022, 4:14 pm 1 Tenerife-bound passengers at Aberdeen International Airport faced a long wait only to then have their holiday plans thrown into turmoil by a cancellation. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Sophie Goodwin: The story of Aberdeen Women’s first season back in the top-flight Aberdeen Women finishing fifth provides a platform to build on for next season, says co-manager Gavin Beith Broken down train brings disruption to ScotRail services from Aberdeen Airline passengers forced to wait outside airport for hours