Former council leader and newly retired businessman join Stornoway Port board

By Erikka Askeland
June 2, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 7:17 pm
Stornoway Port Authority has announced the appointment of a new chair and two new board members. Picture shows; left to right: Roddie Mackay, Ian McCulloch and Murdo MacIver.
Stornoway Port Authority (SPA) has announced the appointment of two board members and a new chairman.

Current vice-chair Ian McCulloch takes the helm of the board from outgoing chairman Murdo Murray, who is retiring after 10 years with the port authority.

Mr McCulloch, from Shawbost, has a 40-year track record in the oil and gas industry.

He said it was an “honour” to take the role as the port undertakes a major expansion and paid tribute to his predecessor.

An artist’s impression of the £49m Stornoway Deep Water Terminal.

“I am keen to build on the success enjoyed by the port authority under Murdo Murray and look forward to pressing ahead with plans for our new £49 million deep water terminal,” he said.

Exciting time for Stornoway Port Authority and Outer Hebrides

“This is an exciting time in the history of the port authority, and a period which could drive change for the entire Outer Hebrides.

“The port authority has the opportunity to play a central role in generating economic growth for the region and I will work tirelessly to ensure that we are at the forefront of championing this change.”

Roddie Mackay and Murdo MacIver have also been appointed to the board.

Roddie Mackay was leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for the past five years and has been on the project board for the new deepwater terminal since the start.

Mr Mackay, who was born and brought up in Laxdale, was most recently the leader of Western Isles Council.

He also chaired the Highland and Island Regional Economic Partnership and has sat on the project board for the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal since its inception.

Murdo MacIver joins the board following his recent retirement from Dutch-owned energy logistics firm, Peterson Offshore Group.

Murdo  MacIver was chief operating officer for Peterson where he was a senior director for more than 20 years.

He  also played a major role in the establishment of Decom North Sea, a supply chain forum for the decommissioning industry of which he acted as chairman and director for more than six years.

Alex Macleod, chief executive of SPA, welcomed the appointments.

Hesaid: “We believe that their extensive experience can play an integral role in supporting the port, and our ambitions to bring transformational benefits, not just to Stornoway but across the entire Outer Hebrides through the construction of the deep water terminal.”

