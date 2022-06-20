TechX scheme’s latest pioneers net £5.2m in equity funding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Start-ups in the latest Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) TechX accelerator programme have amassed a total of £5.2 million in equity funding.

The centre’s fourth cohort of 12 pioneering start-ups, spanning technologies focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating the path to net-zero, have successfully graduated from the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator after an intensive 15-week programme.

From a radical low-cost floating wind turbine design that boosts performance, to floating buoys that provide cost-effective 5G and submersibles hosting worker robots for remote subsea inspection, the latest TechX projects were hailed by NZTC as encapsulating the “pivotal role start-up founders will play in shaping the future of clean energy”.

NZTC continues to be at the forefront of growing revolutionary clean energy start-ups which promise to change the world for the better. 🌍💡 Last Friday our latest cohort of #TechX Pioneers graduated the 15-week programme. Read more about their success: https://t.co/4ShtMJtIym pic.twitter.com/HxWUVRsY4c — Net Zero Technology Centre (@netzero_tc) June 17, 2022

NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen said: “It was inspiring to see a significant leap in gender diversity in our recent cohort, with 42% of the cohort female led or co-led.

“Companies with a focus on diversity are better placed for success, as these are proven to achieve a higher return on equity and increased employee retention.”

“The innovation and rapid growth of TechX’s fourth cohort illustrates why industry should embrace an inclusive workforce that prioritises diversity of thought.”

TechX director Mark Anderson added: “Our latest cohort have grasped the wide array of opportunities that come with TechX.

“Their commitment and dedication not only to advancing their companies, but also in helping industry to reach its net-zero targets, has been nothing short of inspiring.

“We will now work with them for an additional two years to ensure they continue to hit key milestones and grow.

“These start-ups offer highly promising solutions that can help transform industry for the better.”

It was inspiring to see a significant leap in gender diversity in our recent cohort, with 42% of the cohort female led or co-led.” Colette Cohen, CEO, Net Zero Technology Centre.

TechX partners BP, Equinor and Adnoc recognised the latest cohort’s achievements, funding cash prizes and awarding them to the most promising start-ups.

NZTC is focused on reducing emissions from oil and gas facilities, unlocking the full potential of an integrated energy system and propelling the energy industry towards a digital, automated future, while also helping clean energy start-ups to build a thriving supply chain.

Its four TechX accelerator programmes to date are said to have supported 45 companies and raised a total of £33m in equity.