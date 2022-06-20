TechX scheme’s latest pioneers net £5.2m in equity funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
TechX scheme’s latest pioneers net £5.2m in equity funding

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 2:00 pm
l-r Erin Hallock, managing partner, BP Ventures, Arne Gurtner, senior vice-president UK & Ireland, Equinor, Ali Al Rawahi, vice-president, R&D (upstream), Adnoc, and Inketsu Okina, chief information officer at TechX participant PJP Eye.
Start-ups in the latest Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) TechX accelerator programme have amassed a total of £5.2 million in equity funding.

The centre’s fourth cohort of 12 pioneering start-ups, spanning technologies focused on cutting greenhouse gas emissions and accelerating the path to net-zero, have successfully graduated from the TechX Clean Energy Accelerator after an intensive 15-week programme.

From a radical low-cost floating wind turbine design that boosts performance, to floating buoys that provide cost-effective 5G and submersibles hosting worker robots for remote subsea inspection, the latest TechX projects were hailed by NZTC as encapsulating the “pivotal role start-up founders will play in shaping the future of clean energy”.

NZTC chief executive Colette Cohen said: “It was inspiring to see a significant leap in gender diversity in our recent cohort, with 42% of the cohort female led or co-led.

“Companies with a focus on diversity are better placed for success, as these are proven to achieve a higher return on equity and increased employee retention.”

“The innovation and rapid growth of TechX’s fourth cohort illustrates why industry should embrace an inclusive workforce that prioritises diversity of thought.”

Net Zero Technology Centre CEO Colette Cohen.

TechX director Mark Anderson added: “Our latest cohort have grasped the wide array of opportunities that come with TechX.

“Their commitment and dedication not only to advancing their companies, but also in helping industry to reach its net-zero targets, has been nothing short of inspiring.

“We will now work with them for an additional two years to ensure they continue to hit key milestones and grow.

“These start-ups offer highly promising solutions that can help transform industry for the better.”

TechX partners BP, Equinor and Adnoc recognised the latest cohort’s achievements, funding cash prizes and awarding them to the most promising start-ups.

NZTC is focused on reducing emissions from oil and gas facilities, unlocking the full potential of an integrated energy system and propelling the energy industry towards a digital, automated future, while also helping clean energy start-ups to build a thriving supply chain.

Its four TechX accelerator programmes to date are said to have supported 45 companies and raised a total of £33m in equity.

