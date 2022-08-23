Wood’s new boss ‘really encouraged’ by what he’s seen in first few months in the hotseat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wood’s new boss ‘really encouraged’ by what he’s seen in first few months in the hotseat

By Keith Findlay
August 23, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:35 pm
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.

The new boss of Wood has revealed early impressions of the Aberdeen-headquartered multinational engineering and consulting business he has led since July.

“It is clear Wood has a strong platform to build on,” Ken Gilmartin told The Press and Journal.

Few of the company’s peers can match its ability to carry out “complex work” in critical industries on a global scale, he said, adding: “We are in the right markets for growth.”

Energy security and the race to net-zero are both high up the agenda in Wood’s core markets.

Well-placed for new opportunities

Mr Gilmartin said the company was well-placed to take advantage of emerging opportunities in these areas.

The firm – which employs about 40,000 people globally – has enough resources and expertise to help solve the global challenges of energy security, decarbonisation and energy transition, he added.

He was speaking after Wood unveiled its first set of results with him at the helm. He took over as chief executive earlier this summer, replacing Robin Watson in the role.

Sir Ian Wood House, Aberdeen.

Wood posted pre-tax losses of £26.8 million for the first six months of 2022, compared with a trading shortfall of £15.6m a year earlier.

Revenue from continuing operations was flat at £2.16 billion, with growth in the group’s operations and consulting divisions – up 18% and 2% respectively – offset by an anticipated decline in the projects arm (-15%).

Wood, whose shares fell by about 2.4% to 146.35p, said its consulting business was helped by increased demand for energy solutions.

The strong growth in operations was supported by an improved market for oil and gas.

CEO’s transatlantic move

The company added: “As expected, revenue in projects was lower as we continue to see the impact from our move away from large-scale projects and as customer investment has yet to fully pick up.”

Bottom line figures were hit by an exceptional pre-interest and tax charge of £9.3m.

Mr Gilmartin, who has relocated from the US to Aberdeen, highlighted a strong forward order book.

As of June 30, the order book was worth £5.4bn – up by 5% year-on-year as Wood benefited from increased demand for its conventional and energy transition services.

The strong order book gives me confidence for the future. We are developing an updated strategy for Wood that will draw on our core strengths, return us to growth and deliver sustainable free cash flow.”

Ken Gilmartin, CEO Wood.

The jump in orders is fuelling expectations of strong revenue growth for the full year.

Current guidance is for revenue between £4.4bn and £4.6bn and adjusted earnings – before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation – between £312.6m and £338m.

Mr Gilmartin said: “We’ve had a solid first half, with good activity levels… and great client wins across the business.”

But the FTSE-listed company still has work to do on the cash generation front, he said.

Wood reported negative cash flow for the first half with outgoings exceeding income by £306.3m.

Cash generation is now the “top priority” at the firm, Mr Gilmartin said, adding: While we have clear strengths and an exciting future ahead, there are some areas we need to improve upon and at pace.

“Over the last few years, we have not delivered value for our shareholders.

“The challenging market backdrop of lower customer investment and the Covid pandemic is part of the reason behind our performance, but this was exacerbated by company-specific issues.”

He said these included insufficient discipline in project selection, leading to inconsistent financial outcomes.

Progress was also hampered by high levels of restructuring and legacy issues, he added.

Mr Gilmartin continued: “These issues, combined with the market challenges, led to a lack of cash generation, a stretched balance sheet and a failure to meet financial expectations.”

Wood’s CEO said he was “really encouraged” to see improving operational momentum across the business in his first few months in the hotseat.

He added: “The strong order book gives me confidence for the future. We are developing an updated strategy for Wood that will draw on our core strengths, return us to growth and deliver sustainable free cash flow.

Global challenges

“We perform complex work in critical industries and our outstanding technical expertise and strong long-term client relationships position us well for growth across targeted markets.

“We have the consulting and engineering capabilities to help the world solve the global challenges of energy security, decarbonisation and energy transition.”

