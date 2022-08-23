Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin to face Scottish FA hearing following 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin to face Scottish FA hearing following 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

By Andy Skinner
August 23, 2022, 5:20 pm Updated: August 23, 2022, 7:28 pm
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.
Ross Callachan was sent off for Ross County against Kilmarnock.

Ross County players Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have both been served with a fast track notice of complaint by the Scottish FA.

Both players have been offered two-match bans, and will go in front of a fast track tribunal hearing on Thursday.

The hearings both relate to alleged breaches of disciplinary rule 200, during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Victoria Park.

Midfielder Callachan was eventually sent off for two bookings by referee David Munro, the second of which being a handball in the latter stages of the game.

His first booking, which came during the first half for a foul on Killie winger Ryan Alebiosu, drew criticism from Killie boss Derek McInnes who labelled the challenge “outrageous”.

Defender Baldwin has received a retrospective red card, having been booked during the match for a second-half challenge on Kerr McInroy.

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin.

Following the match, Staggies boss Malky Mackay had no complaints with the officials’ handling of the encounter.

Mackay said: “I thought the officials were good because it was a rough and tumble Premiership game.

“I’ve got no qualms about the two bookings and the sending off. There were other tackles, I’m relaxed enough but Donnelly’s arm into Callum Johnson’s face is a sending off.

“We should have had a penalty, but the opposition could claim a few things as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Ross County

Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay outlines pathway for Ross County youngsters to become first team regulars in…
0
Loan star Leighton Clarkson fires in a free-kick against St Johnstone.
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson can make the same impact at Aberdeen as Ryan Christie…
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay encouraged by resolve of new-look Ross County team following late win over…
0
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.
Ross County fan view: Should VAR rollout be sped up after weekend of refereeing…
0
Owura Edwards celebrates with Jack Baldwin and David Cancola after scoring against Kilmarnock.
Owura Edwards insists best is yet to come from Ross County following first league…
0
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten-man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph over…
0
Ben Purrington.
Ben Purrington eager to end Ross County's wait for Premiership points
0
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay focused on getting Ross County back up to standard against Kilmarnock
0
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Kilmarnock counterpart Derek McInnes has lived up to…
0

More from Press and Journal

CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured - Owen Paterson of Forres and Kieran Shanks of Locos. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Owen Paterson hopes to establish himself with new club Strathspey Thistle
Maternity services at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin were downgraded in 2018.
Unanimous support from community councils to push for faster action on Dr Gray's maternity…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Anthony Heeps robbed a man at a cashpoint near Aberdeen University Hub. Picture shows; Anthony Heeps carried out an armed robbery at an ATM in Aberdeen.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drug addict held knife to throat of ATM customer and stole hundreds of pounds
James Brown of St Johnstone fouls Shayden Morris of Aberdeen.
Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has no concerns about physicality of Scottish football after Scott…
0
Bob Ruddiman, head of energy at Burness Paull.
Top lawyer says North Sea supply chain yet to see 'trickle-down' effect of high…
0
Moray Chamber of Commerce chief executive Sarah Medcraf.
Moray hospitality 'on its knees' as local chamber calls for urgent support
0