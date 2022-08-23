Ross County pair Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin to face Scottish FA hearing following 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ross County players Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have both been served with a fast track notice of complaint by the Scottish FA.

Both players have been offered two-match bans, and will go in front of a fast track tribunal hearing on Thursday.

The hearings both relate to alleged breaches of disciplinary rule 200, during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Victoria Park.

Following our match with Kilmarnock on Saturday, Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin have today been charged by the SFA Compliance Officer. There will be a hearing for both players on 25th August — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) August 23, 2022

Midfielder Callachan was eventually sent off for two bookings by referee David Munro, the second of which being a handball in the latter stages of the game.

His first booking, which came during the first half for a foul on Killie winger Ryan Alebiosu, drew criticism from Killie boss Derek McInnes who labelled the challenge “outrageous”.

Defender Baldwin has received a retrospective red card, having been booked during the match for a second-half challenge on Kerr McInroy.

Following the match, Staggies boss Malky Mackay had no complaints with the officials’ handling of the encounter.

Mackay said: “I thought the officials were good because it was a rough and tumble Premiership game.

“I’ve got no qualms about the two bookings and the sending off. There were other tackles, I’m relaxed enough but Donnelly’s arm into Callum Johnson’s face is a sending off.

“We should have had a penalty, but the opposition could claim a few things as well.”