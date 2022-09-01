Scottish Government green lights wind farm expansion in scenic Great Glen By Erikka Askeland September 1, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: September 1, 2022, 1:06 pm 0 Consent granted for SSE Bhlaraidh wind farm extension in the Highlands near Loch Ness. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Local Business Well-Safe: Campaign approach proves a more sustainable way to decommission the North Sea 0 Happy Haddock chipper owner in Macduff pulls out after £600 rise in energy bills 0 Commercial property: Takeaway opportunity in busy part of Inverness 0 Prestigious former bank opposite Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen goes on the market 1 Minister announces £190k HIE investment in Moray shipyard expansion Aberdeen's Bon Accord collapses in administration - new shopping centre owners sought 'promptly' 0 Thane Lawrie: What I learned by writing about Aberdeen’s Buddhist CEO 0 North-east firm Macphie creates more than 40 central belt jobs following £4m refit of… 0 Aberdeen-based World Cup winner raises £2.2m for oil testing device 0 Two Aberdeen firms well along the road to net-zero 1 More from Press and Journal Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this… 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise' Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital 0 Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link 0 Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves 0