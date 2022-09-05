North and north-east passengers face compensation cut for delayed or cancelled flights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North and north-east passengers face compensation cut for delayed or cancelled flights

By Keith Findlay
September 5, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 5, 2022, 7:17 am
Flight delays, diversions and cancellations have ruined holidays for many people this year.

Travellers using Aberdeen and Inverness airports will be among the hardest hit by plans to cut airlines’ compensation for delayed and cancelled flights.

The UK Government is considering capping compensation for domestic flights at the cost of passenger tickets.

Based on the average ticket price for a domestic UK flight, this would be around £57.

According to consumer champion Which?, this means passengers entitled to compensation will typically get £163 less than they currently do.

For some routes Which? looked at, the average ticket price was even lower.

Scots and Irish would be hardest hit

Which? said that if plans to cut compensation go ahead, people living in Scotland and Northern Ireland will be disproportionately affected.

This is because flights between Scotland and London account for five of the 10 busiest UK routes, while the other five are between Northern Ireland and London.

Passengers securing the cheapest prices available from Aberdeen and Inverness to other UK destinations would be among those losing out.

Domestic flight cancellations rocketed during post-pandemic travel chaos.

There were almost twice as many in the three months after mass travel restarted this year, compared with the same period in 2019, despite there being fewer flights overall.

In just 13 weeks – between April 4 and July 3 – 1,397 domestic flights were scrapped with less than 48 hours’ notice, according to data from aviation analysts OAG.

EU legacy protections at stake

Passengers on these cancelled flights were eligible for £220 compensation, as were many thousands more who had their flights cancelled within 14 days of departure.

Current compensation arrangements were part of EU legislation that has been retained in UK law post-Brexit.

The government’s plans would make future flight cancellations far cheaper for airlines and costlier for passengers.

Many UK airports have been plagued by flight cancellations this year.

Which? said: “The Department for Transport’s proposed scheme currently only mentions flight delays, but says it’s consulting on introducing changes for cancellations.

“Under its scheme for flight delays, more people would be able to claim as compensation rights would extend to delays of just an hour, but for much lower amounts.

“For an average-priced ticket, passengers might be claiming for as little as £14. This would barely cover the cost of getting to the airport. It’s likely that many would not bother, unless it’s made much easier to claim.”

Campaign under way

Which? is campaigning to support passenger rights, give the airline regulator more power and make the government drop the proposal to cut flight delay compensation.

“We can’t allow compensation rules to work in favour of the airlines,” the consumer group added.

Holidaymakers have faced major travel disruption in recent months, with a raft of flights being cancelled or diverted.

Many thousands of people across the UK have seen their long-awaited holidays start or end – and sometimes both – in tears amid a wave of flight cancellations.

Airlines and airports have struggled to cope with labour shortages and strong demand for travel following the easing of Covid restrictions.

One airline, Flybe, even ran out of aircraft and was unable to deliver its planned summer schedule.

Holiday giant Tui has been at the sharp end of stinging criticism from unhappy passengers, including people flying to and from Aberdeen, after they were stranded.

Tui was forced to shell out for 120 taxis after Aberdeen-bound passengers got stuck in Newcastle.

And an 81-year-old north-east man suffered a “complete fiasco” of a journey from Cyprus to Glasgow, with multiple delays. It took him more than 40 hours to get home.

‘Dream holiday’ ruined

In July The Press and Journal reported how an Aberdeen family’s £12,500 “dream holiday” was shattered after spending 17-and-a-half-hours waiting for a flight home.

And just last week a diabetic man from Aberdeen said he would not use Tui “ever again” after it left him “stranded and dehydrated” in Edinburgh after his flight back home from Mallorca was diverted.

Alan Rea said he was refused a bottle of water while he was stuck on the plane for an hour and a half after it landed in the capital.

