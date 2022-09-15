Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray communications agency Spey has a new managing partner and head of public relations among new additions to its senior management team.

The new managing partner is Emma Scott, previously head of operations.

Her elevation comes as founding partner Jennifer Robertson steps back from day-to-day business management activities to focus on “strategic overview” of the company.

New role for P&J columnist

Meanwhile, Eleanor Bradford is rejoining the Forres-based agency as partner and head of PR after a spell working in-house for prestigious Spey client Gordonstoun School.

Ms Bradford is a columnist for The Press and Journal and former BBC Scotland health correspondent.

She was head of communications at Aberdeen University before joining Spey as an associate partner in January 2018.

In other changes at Spey, marketing expert Rob Mathie is taking on the newly created role of head of strategy.

The agency said Mr Mathie had “delivered breakthrough work for big brands from

Edinburgh to New York to London”.

His career highlights include cultural and social impact campaigns for clients including Diageo, UN Women, Superdrug, England Rugby and more.

Announcing his appointment, Spey said: “Utilising his expertise, the agency will now be offering clients a more diverse range of services to tap into consumer demand for purpose-led brands that deliver culturally relevant campaigns with social impact.”

Marion Cordiner has been promoted to partner after several years looking after some of the agency’s biggest clients.

Firm celebrating fifth anniversary

Spey – launched in Aberlour in 2017 – works with businesses and other organisations across the food and drink, sustainability, education, tourism, hospitality and third sectors. Recent client wins include London-based wine and spirit merchant Berry Bros & Rudd Spirits, Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness and St Margaret’s School in Aberdeen.

Having doubled the size of its workforce since the start of the pandemic, the firm now has a 15-strong team across offices in Forres and Edinburgh.

Turnover is expected to hit £1 million within the next year, based solely on organic growth.

Ms Robertson said: “When I started some people thought it was an unthinkable move setting up an agency in the north of Scotland to service global Scottish brands.

“But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it doesn’t matter where you work – it is how you work.

“Our rural HQ ensures our staff are more connected to the natural environment as well as the largest part of Scotland, the Highlands.

“This offers our team greater work-life-balance which is probably why the Public Relations and Communications Association voted us best small agency and best agency for team and culture two years in a row.”

She added: “Investing in our people and our capabilities has been a priority since inception, driven by our talent programme to retain and attract talent to Speyside, creating jobs which didn’t exist before in an industry which most people need to move to the cities for.”