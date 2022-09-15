Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey

By Keith Findlay
September 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.

Moray communications agency Spey has a new managing partner and head of public relations among new additions to its senior management team.

The new managing partner is Emma Scott, previously head of operations.

Her elevation comes as founding partner Jennifer Robertson steps back from day-to-day business management activities to focus on “strategic overview” of the company.

New role for P&J columnist

Meanwhile, Eleanor Bradford is rejoining the Forres-based agency as partner and head of PR after a spell working in-house for prestigious Spey client Gordonstoun School.

Ms Bradford is a columnist for The Press and Journal and former BBC Scotland health correspondent.

She was head of communications at Aberdeen University before joining Spey as an associate partner in January 2018.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it doesn’t matter where you work – it is how you work.”

Jennifer Robertson, founding partner, Spey.

In other changes at Spey, marketing expert Rob Mathie is taking on the newly created role of head of strategy.

The agency said Mr Mathie had “delivered breakthrough work for big brands from
Edinburgh to New York to London”.

His career highlights include cultural and social impact campaigns for clients including Diageo, UN Women, Superdrug, England Rugby and more.

Announcing his appointment, Spey said: “Utilising his expertise, the agency will now be offering clients a more diverse range of services to tap into consumer demand for purpose-led brands that deliver culturally relevant campaigns with social impact.”

Marion Cordiner has been promoted to partner after several years looking after some of the agency’s biggest clients.

Firm celebrating fifth anniversary

Spey – launched in Aberlour in 2017 – works with businesses and other organisations across the food and drink, sustainability, education, tourism, hospitality and third sectors. Recent client wins include London-based wine and spirit merchant Berry Bros & Rudd Spirits, Glen Mhor Hotel in Inverness and St Margaret’s School in Aberdeen.

Having doubled the size of its workforce since the start of the pandemic, the firm now has a 15-strong team across offices in Forres and Edinburgh.

Turnover is expected to hit £1 million within the next year, based solely on organic growth.

Spey founding partner Jennifer Robertson.

Ms Robertson said: “When I started some people thought it was an unthinkable move setting up an agency in the north of Scotland to service global Scottish brands.

“But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that it doesn’t matter where you work – it is how you work.

“Our rural HQ ensures our staff are more connected to the natural environment as well as the largest part of Scotland, the Highlands.

“This offers our team greater work-life-balance which is probably why the Public Relations and Communications Association voted us best small agency and best agency for team and culture two years in a row.”

She added: “Investing in our people and our capabilities has been a priority since inception, driven by our talent programme to retain and attract talent to Speyside, creating jobs which didn’t exist before in an industry which most people need to move to the cities for.”

