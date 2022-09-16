Dolphin’s flotation expected to boost business in Aberdeen and Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Dolphin’s flotation expected to boost business in Aberdeen and Norway

By Keith Findlay
September 16, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 16, 2022, 7:27 am
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Dolphin Drilling joining Norwegian stock exchange Picture shows; Dolphin Drilling operations. don't know. Supplied by ThinkPR Date; Unknown
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Dolphin Drilling joining Norwegian stock exchange Picture shows; Dolphin Drilling operations. don't know. Supplied by ThinkPR Date; Unknown

Energy Services Company Dolphin Drilling, with main offices on either side of the North Sea, has said it is “ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis”.

Dolphin, whose Aberdeen-based operations employ about 90 people, nearly one-third of the total global headcount, is in the process of becoming a fully-fledged member of the Norwegian stock exchange.

The move is expected to support future growth – meaning new opportunities and potentially more jobs across the business.

The Borgland Dolphin drilling rig.

Dolphin became “activated” on the Euronext N-OTC list yesterday – the first step towards a public listing of the company on the Euronext Growth Oslo market by the end of October.

The listing was confirmed by chief executive Bjornar Iversen during his presentation at the Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo.

Mr Iversen said: “This is an exciting announcement for the company and returning… to the public markets further strengthens our commitment to our growth strategy.

This is a huge step for Dolphin Drilling.”

Stephen Cox, chief financial officer.

“Our three harsh environment semi-submersibles are fit for purpose and ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis.

“We are grateful to our existing and new shareholders for their support to date and look forward to supporting our clients in the future”

Chief financial officer Stephen Cox added: “This is a huge step for Dolphin Drilling as we return to capital markets.

“It will provide the company with more flexibility to support our growth strategy while generating maximum return for our shareholders”.

Bjornar Iversen and Stephen Cox, chief executive and chief financial officer respectively at Dolphin Drilling.

Dolphin’s three-strong drilling rig fleet comprises the Borgland Dolphin, Bideford Dolphin and Blackford Dolphin.

The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, near Stavanger in Norway.

It also has offices in Mexico and Brazil, with around 280 people employed across the business globally.

The owners are US-headquartered investment firm SVPGlobal (36%), other public shareholders (33%) and Cyprus-based investor Standard ETC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Air France Hop Embraer aircraft.
Air France has no plan to restore Aberdeen link to Paris
1
Spey's management team: l-r partners Eleanor Bradford, Rob Mathie, Marion Cordiner, Jennifer Robertson and Emma Scott.
Big changes at Moray communications firm Spey
1
Moray tree nursery is a business or investment opportunity for anyone with £3m to spare.
Commercial property: Agent reports keen interest in £3m tree nursery up for grabs in…
1
Heliborne surveys in Aberdeenshire may identify base metal deposits.
Metals hunt survey helicopter takes to the skies over Aberdeenshire
1
Simon Cowie has added another gong to his big haul of accountancy accolades.
UK accountancy award for Aberdeen number cruncher and pizza shop investor Simon Cowie
1
Recycle8's new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
1
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.
Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities
1
Amanda Nasser.
Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie
1
The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay (Prince Charles and Camilla) visit butcher HM Sheridan in Ballater.
Royal warrant holders in north and north-east await decision on future of grants
1
Macdonald Drumossie Hotel was due to host the lavish ceremony tonight.
SCDI's big awards night in Inverness postponed

More from Press and Journal

Martin Maclean of Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers knocked out of Scottish Cup by Open Goal Broomhill after extra time
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart.
Captain Anthony Stewart enforcing a winning mentality at Aberdeen in bid to deliver success
0
Pollok v Huntly, Scottish Cup 1st Round, 16 September 2022 Lyall Booth (Huntly) and Stuart McCann (Pollok) during the Scottish Cup 1st Round match at Newlandsfield, Glasgow, Scotland Alex Todd | Sportpix.org.uk
Scottish Cup: Highland League Huntly routed by Pollok
The crash happened at around 7.55pm on the A9 near Slochd Summit. Supplied by Google Maps.
Six injured following two-vehicle crash on A9 near Carrbridge
West End Roundabout in Fort William, which forms part of the A82, will be closed for three nights next week.
Three overnight closures scheduled on A82 in Fort William
0
Highland Council are considering additional funding to help tackle the cost of living crisis in time for winter. Picture by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Highland Council to consider £3.2 million funding package to tackle the cost of living…
0

Editor's Picks