Dolphin’s flotation expected to boost business in Aberdeen and Norway

Energy Services Company Dolphin Drilling, with main offices on either side of the North Sea, has said it is “ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis”.

Dolphin, whose Aberdeen-based operations employ about 90 people, nearly one-third of the total global headcount, is in the process of becoming a fully-fledged member of the Norwegian stock exchange.

The move is expected to support future growth – meaning new opportunities and potentially more jobs across the business.

Dolphin became “activated” on the Euronext N-OTC list yesterday – the first step towards a public listing of the company on the Euronext Growth Oslo market by the end of October.

The listing was confirmed by chief executive Bjornar Iversen during his presentation at the Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Energy Conference in Oslo.

Mr Iversen said: “This is an exciting announcement for the company and returning… to the public markets further strengthens our commitment to our growth strategy.

This is a huge step for Dolphin Drilling.” Stephen Cox, chief financial officer.

“Our three harsh environment semi-submersibles are fit for purpose and ready to be part of the solution to the looming energy crisis.

“We are grateful to our existing and new shareholders for their support to date and look forward to supporting our clients in the future”

Chief financial officer Stephen Cox added: “This is a huge step for Dolphin Drilling as we return to capital markets.

“It will provide the company with more flexibility to support our growth strategy while generating maximum return for our shareholders”.

Dolphin’s three-strong drilling rig fleet comprises the Borgland Dolphin, Bideford Dolphin and Blackford Dolphin.

The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, near Stavanger in Norway.

It also has offices in Mexico and Brazil, with around 280 people employed across the business globally.

The owners are US-headquartered investment firm SVPGlobal (36%), other public shareholders (33%) and Cyprus-based investor Standard ETC.