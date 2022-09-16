Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes supporters will be ‘open minded’ and embrace Saturday evening kick-off trial

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hopes supporters will be “open-minded” and embrace the experiment of Saturday evening kick-offs.

The Dons upcoming home and away fixtures against Dundee United will both kick off at 6pm on a Saturday.

Goodwin reckons there must be “no fear” within Scottish football regarding trying something ‘outside the box’ in a bid to increase crowds.

Aberdeen and United have confirmed the matches scheduled for Saturday, October 8 at Tannadice and Saturday, November 12 at Pittodrie will both be 6pm kick-offs.

It is part of a wider plan by both clubs to trial different approaches to attract more supporters to matches.

Goodwin hopes the later Saturday kick-off will allow fans with family and work commitments at 3pm an opportunity to attend games.

The Pittodrie boss also reckons supporters unable to attend 3pm Saturday games due to their own playing commitments will be able to cheer on the Dons.

Goodwin said: “It shows really good improvisation from the club that they are willing to try something different.

“The clubs involved should be congratulated for trying something outside the box.

“I know the old traditionalists out there will just like their three o’clock kick-offs and think that’s the way it should be.

“However, in the modern day game now and the way society is we need to be open-minded and not afraid to try something new.

“If it doesn’t work then we go back to the old way.

“If it does work then maybe other teams out there will follow suit.

“We want to try to get as many people supporting the team as possible.

“There are a number of people who just can’t be at games at three o’clock on a Saturday.

“Whether that is for work commitments, family commitments or their own football commitments.

“A lot of junior and amateur teams play at that time of day as well.

“There are a lot of young men and women playing football at that time and can’t get along to see their team.

“Maybe the Saturday evening kick-off can free up time for people who can’t normally make it.

“It can open opportunity to go and watch their team and hopefully that is the case.

“We’ll see what impact it has – hopefully, it brings a bigger crowd to the stadium and generates a great atmosphere.”

Opinions of supporters encouraged

The later kick-off times were at the request of both Aberdeen and Dundee United as part of a wider plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances.

Aberdeen have requested feedback from fans on the late-kicks offs and will use the data received to inform any future changes.

The Dons held a similar trial last season when a game against Dundee at Dens Park kicked off at 6pm.

There was an attendance of 6,879 at that match on October 16 last year, with Dundee winning 2-1.

However, there was a higher attendance in the same fixture when played later in the season at the traditional time of 3pm on Saturday.

Aberdeen drew 2-2 at Dens Park in that game on April 2 where the attendance was almost 1,000 higher.

A crowd of 7,815 watched the 3pm Saturday fixture in April, 936 more than the 6pm kick-off last October.

Aberdeen are also experimenting with Friday night football this season.

The Dons will host Hibs at Pittodrie on Friday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Six more evening kick-offs in 2022

Aberdeen have 13 games remaining this year and six of them are evening kick-offs.

As well as the home and away New Firm derby Saturday evening matches, they also face Partick Thistle in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final on Wednesday, October 19 (7.45pm).

There are then three back-to-back evening games in November.

After facing Hibs at home on Friday, November 4 (7.30pm), the Reds travel to Livingston on Wednesday, November 9 (7.45pm).

Aberdeen fans then face a third successive evening game when travelling to Dundee United on Saturday, November 12 (6pm).

Then in the final fixture of the year, Aberdeen travel to Kilmarnock on Wednesday, December 28 (7.45pm).

Goodwin said: “As a player, I always enjoyed playing football at night during the midweek.

“Saturday night is a new one to me – I have never experienced that before.

“I think it is great the club is open to new suggestions and new ways of trying to generate a better atmosphere. And trying to get people through the turnstiles.

“I think it’s a good thing.”