Aberdeen’s Wood bags BP contract worth hundreds of millions of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen’s Wood bags BP contract worth hundreds of millions of pounds

By Hamish Penman
September 28, 2022, 7:55 am Updated: September 28, 2022, 11:32 am
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Local Business

Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Winter of gloom, not doom: Households and businesses warned worst is yet to come
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Competition watchdog to probe Baker Hughes’ takeover of Altus Intervention
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Plans for first Fort William 2040 masterplan consultation since Covid
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
13 jobs either gone or on the brink after Peterhead firm goes bust
1
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Fife Arms in Braemar to host new literary festival with royal connections
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Lerwick harbour reports continued recovery from Covid impact
1
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
50 jobs created as Global Energy Group lands Moray West contract
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Aberdeen small fry working with Network Rail, Coca Cola and McDermott
1
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags lucrative deal with US client
1
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Kelly McAlpine's luxury lodges in Aberdeenshire have five-star appeal
1

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Wood's contract with BP includes its North Sea assets
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks