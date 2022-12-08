Aviemore engineering firm completes biggest project to date in contract package worth £7.2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aviemore engineering firm completes biggest project to date in contract package worth £7.2 million

By Keith Findlay
December 8, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 12:24 pm
Aviemore firm McGowan has been on the go since 2009. It has just completed its biggest project. James Shooter /Scotland: The Big Picture
Aviemore firm McGowan has been on the go since 2009. It has just completed its biggest project. James Shooter /Scotland: The Big Picture

McGowan Environmental Engineering, of Aviemore, has carried out its biggest project to date, at Moy wind farm, 10 miles south of Inverness.

The work was part of a “milestone” £7.2 million wind farm cable installation contract awarded by Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

McGowan, which employs more than 60 people, said the work involved “a huge multi-department team effort” over the past year.

More than 37 miles of 33-kilovolt underground cabling were laid at the Moy development, culminating in the circuits getting connected to the national grid in recent days.

Work on McGowan Environmental Engineering’s £7.2m wind farm cable installation contract. Image: James Shooter /Scotland: The Big Picture

According to family-owned McGowan, founded in 2009, the Eco Cable Protect (ECP) technology used for the SSEN contract reduces installation time, costs and the carbon footprint.

Another part of the contract saw cable installed at Burn of Whilk wind farm in Caithness.

A total of 50 miles of cabling was involved across the two projects.

McGowan has hailed the work as a “milestone”. Image: James Shooter /Scotland: The Big Picture

McGowan managing director Darren Hendry said: “This marks a great milestone for our team within the industry as we look to grow organically within the energy sector.”

Douglas Munro, senior project manager, McGowan, added: “The projects have been a huge success, thanks to the combined effort of all parties involved – SSEN, landowners, our supply chain and the local communities who have been impacted by the works.”

High hopes for new technology

Donald MacKinnon, head of large capital delivery, SSEN said the two projects “ran very smoothly, considering the distances, terrain and number of landowners involved”.

McGowan secured exclusive rights to use the ECP cable protection technology, aimed at customers across the onshore energy and utility industries, from German developer Cable Protect Europe earlier this year.

There are high hopes for its roll-out across new energy developments in rural  locations.

McGowan says the the cable protection technology could “revolutionise” projects of this type. Image: James Shooter /Scotland: The Big Picture

Steven Mitchell, project manager, McGowan, said the technology was “vital to the timely and cost-effective delivery of the work at Moy, with minimal impact on the sensitive landscape”.

He added: “The innovative cable protection, provided both (wind farm) projects with an efficient and effective installation solution, which is set to revolutionise the rural cabling sector.”

McGowan, controlled by Ross McGowan, provides civil and environmental engineering services to a wide portfolio of clients across the UK and Ireland.

Its projects to date range in value from around £20,000 to the recent bumper deal with SSEN.

