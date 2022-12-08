Jordy Hiwula intent on reclaiming place in Ross County starting line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jordy Hiwula is confident his best has yet to come when Ross County return from the winter break.

English forward Hiwula was among 10 players brought to Dingwall by manager Malky Mackay in the summer.

The 28-year-old was keen to embrace a fresh start after making the switch from Doncaster Rovers, where he endured a frustrating campaign last year.

Hiwula has been in and out of County’s line-up, starting the first six league games of the season.

He has yet to find the net on league duty, although he scored three times during the Staggies’ Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Following a spell on the bench, Hiwula earned a recall after setting up Owura Edwards’ winner in a 1-0 triumph at Livingston in October.

Hiwula was back among the substitutes for County’s last two matches against Hibernian and Celtic, however he is eager to win back his place when the Staggies return from the World Cup break against St Johnstone next Saturday.

He said: “I feel like the move has helped me a lot as a player. I have played in a variety of positions across the frontline, and I feel like my game is coming on every time I step out on the pitch.

“I have played in quite a few games since I signed here.

“In the last two games, I didn’t start but I came off the bench, so I need to keep working hard to get back into the team.

“It’s a top league – and I’m enjoying it so far.

“I have watched a few of the games when we have not been playing.

“I don’t know all the players, but I know quite a few that have played down south.

“I’m just trying to get used to the players, and how they play. If I’m playing right wing I will get used to the left backs in the league, and the centre backs as well.

“I’m just trying to adjust as quick as possible.”

Mackay’s demands becoming familiar to forward

Although he started the campaign as County’s main striker, Hiwula has also been pitched into a wide position in recent weeks.

Hiwula feels he is steadily adjusting to Mackay’s style of play, which has helped him to develop a stronger understanding of the challenges posed in Scottish football.

He added: “I think every manager has their own style of how they want to play.

“Our manager wants everyone to be running back and forward. I just need to doing what I’m doing, and listening to the manager.

“Whether I play out wide or up top, I need to keep giving 100%.

“Up here, it’s a more tactical game. The top two teams are unbelievable, but from third all the way down to 12th anyone can beat anyone.

“Every game is different. You might play against a team that likes to keep the ball, while some teams like to go route one. There are different styles.”

County well placed for remainder of campaign

County recorded back-to-back victories over St Mirren and Hibernian last month, which helped them to move out of the relegation zone into 10th place.

Hiwula believes the Staggies have built a strong team ethic which he is confident will stand them in good stead in the remainder of the campaign.

Hiwula added: “Even when we went on a bit of a losing streak, I felt we were still playing well.

“Towards the back end going into the break, I feel like we have done really well in the last five games.

“There have been different types of games but we have played really good.

“We’ve got a really strong squad here, and we have pretty much clicked together now.

“We just need to keep doing things right, keep causing problems and creating chances.

“If we create chances we are more likely to score goals, so we just need to keep doing that.”