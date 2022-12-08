Jordy Hiwula intent on reclaiming place in Ross County starting line-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jordy Hiwula intent on reclaiming place in Ross County starting line-up

By Andy Skinner
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County.
Jordy Hiwula in action for Ross County.

Jordy Hiwula is confident his best has yet to come when Ross County return from the winter break.

English forward Hiwula was among 10 players brought to Dingwall by manager Malky Mackay in the summer.

The 28-year-old was keen to embrace a fresh start after making the switch from Doncaster Rovers, where he endured a frustrating campaign last year.

Hiwula has been in and out of County’s line-up, starting the first six league games of the season.

He has yet to find the net on league duty, although he scored three times during the Staggies’ Premier Sports Cup campaign.

Ross County’s Jordy Hiwula (right) celebrates his goal against Dunfermline with team-mate Dominic Samuel. Image: SNS

Following a spell on the bench, Hiwula earned a recall after setting up Owura Edwards’ winner in a 1-0 triumph at Livingston in October.

Hiwula was back among the substitutes for County’s last two matches against Hibernian and Celtic, however he is eager to win back his place when the Staggies return from the World Cup break against St Johnstone next Saturday.

He said: “I feel like the move has helped me a lot as a player. I have played in a variety of positions across the frontline, and I feel like my game is coming on every time I step out on the pitch.

“I have played in quite a few games since I signed here.

“In the last two games, I didn’t start but I came off the bench, so I need to keep working hard to get back into the team.

“It’s a top league – and I’m enjoying it so far.

“I have watched a few of the games when we have not been playing.

“I don’t know all the players, but I know quite a few that have played down south.

Jordy Hiwula after his goal against Hearts was ruled out. Image: SNS

“I’m just trying to get used to the players, and how they play. If I’m playing right wing I will get used to the left backs in the league, and the centre backs as well.

“I’m just trying to adjust as quick as possible.”

Mackay’s demands becoming familiar to forward

Although he started the campaign as County’s main striker, Hiwula has also been pitched into a wide position in recent weeks.

Hiwula feels he is steadily adjusting to Mackay’s style of play, which has helped him to develop a stronger understanding of the challenges posed in Scottish football.

Malky Mackay.

He added: “I think every manager has their own style of how they want to play.

“Our manager wants everyone to be running back and forward. I just need to doing what I’m doing, and listening to the manager.

“Whether I play out wide or up top, I need to keep giving 100%.

“Up here, it’s a more tactical game. The top two teams are unbelievable, but from third all the way down to 12th anyone can beat anyone.

“Every game is different. You might play against a team that likes to keep the ball, while some teams like to go route one. There are different styles.”

County well placed for remainder of campaign

County recorded back-to-back victories over St Mirren and Hibernian last month, which helped them to move out of the relegation zone into 10th place.

Hiwula believes the Staggies have built a strong team ethic which he is confident will stand them in good stead in the remainder of the campaign.

Hiwula added: “Even when we went on a bit of a losing streak, I felt we were still playing well.

“Towards the back end going into the break, I feel like we have done really well in the last five games.

“There have been different types of games but we have played really good.

“We’ve got a really strong squad here, and we have pretty much clicked together now.

“We just need to keep doing things right, keep causing problems and creating chances.

“If we create chances we are more likely to score goals, so we just need to keep doing that.”

