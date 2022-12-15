Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes

By Keith Findlay
December 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 11:53 am
The award-winning Brechin West site. Image: Scotia Homes
The award-winning Brechin West site. Image: Scotia Homes

North-east firm Scotia Homes is the first UK housebuilder to achieve a prestigious new award for sustainable housing.

The NextGeneration Initiative gold award scheme – run by Lloyds Banking Group – was recently expanded.

Previously reserved for the UK’s top 25 housebuilders, it now allows small to mid-size housebuilders to measure their sustainability and that of their individual developments.

Ellon-based Scotia was recognised in the NextGeneration Project category for helping to meet low carbon targets at a site in Brechin, as well as its commitment to inclusive economic development.

Brechin West. Image: Scotia Homes

The company says it pays all site employees more than the Real Living Wage.

It has also highlighted its high take-up rate of apprentices or graduates – about 10% of the total workforce – as part of a drive to get more young people to join the industry.

The new accolade is for the firm’s Brechin West development of homes heated from non-fossil fuel sources.

All 152 houses are fitted with air source heat pumps – a sustainable method of central heating which converts energy from the outside air into heat.

Inside one of the new homes at Brechin West. Image Scotia Homes
Inside one of the new homes at Brechin West. Image Scotia Homes
Inside one of the new homes at Brechin West. Image Scotia Homes
Brechin West. Image Scotia Homes

This type of efficient heating, together with modern building specifications and the use of energy saving materials, is said to reduce fuel bills by up to £2,000 a year, compared with older properties.

Among other criteria assessed under the NextGeneration scheme, Br

NextGeneration Project logo. Image: Scotia Homes

echin West exceeded expectations to enhance local biodiversity by more than 20%, with an overall net gain of more than 40%.

This was achieved by enhancing the existing woodland, significantly increasing the native hedging and adding orchards, allotments and more useable green spaces.

‘Immense pride’

Scotia Homes projects director Joe Boyle said: “We recognise the contribution we need to make to create a more sustainable housing market, now more than ever.

“Ensuring we go above and beyond to deliver developments with sustainability at their heart has benefits for all, not least for our customers who benefit from reduced energy costs.

“Being the first housing developer in the UK to be awarded NextGeneration Project gold is a source of immense pride for all at Scotia.

“We look forward to entering more of our developments for assessment over the coming months.”

