Prestigious green accolade for north-east housebuilder Scotia Homes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east firm Scotia Homes is the first UK housebuilder to achieve a prestigious new award for sustainable housing.

The NextGeneration Initiative gold award scheme – run by Lloyds Banking Group – was recently expanded.

Previously reserved for the UK’s top 25 housebuilders, it now allows small to mid-size housebuilders to measure their sustainability and that of their individual developments.

Ellon-based Scotia was recognised in the NextGeneration Project category for helping to meet low carbon targets at a site in Brechin, as well as its commitment to inclusive economic development.

The company says it pays all site employees more than the Real Living Wage.

It has also highlighted its high take-up rate of apprentices or graduates – about 10% of the total workforce – as part of a drive to get more young people to join the industry.

The new accolade is for the firm’s Brechin West development of homes heated from non-fossil fuel sources.

All 152 houses are fitted with air source heat pumps – a sustainable method of central heating which converts energy from the outside air into heat.

This type of efficient heating, together with modern building specifications and the use of energy saving materials, is said to reduce fuel bills by up to £2,000 a year, compared with older properties.

Among other criteria assessed under the NextGeneration scheme, Br

echin West exceeded expectations to enhance local biodiversity by more than 20%, with an overall net gain of more than 40%.

This was achieved by enhancing the existing woodland, significantly increasing the native hedging and adding orchards, allotments and more useable green spaces.

‘Immense pride’

Scotia Homes projects director Joe Boyle said: “We recognise the contribution we need to make to create a more sustainable housing market, now more than ever.

“Ensuring we go above and beyond to deliver developments with sustainability at their heart has benefits for all, not least for our customers who benefit from reduced energy costs.

“Being the first housing developer in the UK to be awarded NextGeneration Project gold is a source of immense pride for all at Scotia.

“We look forward to entering more of our developments for assessment over the coming months.”