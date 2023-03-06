Big Noise Torry: Anti-poverty convener Allard told to quit or face confidence vote over ‘unsubstantiated attack’ on music charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Big Noise Torry: Anti-poverty convener Allard told to quit or face confidence vote over ‘unsubstantiated attack’ on music charity

By Alastair Gossip
March 6, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 6, 2023, 6:16 am
Funding to continue Big Noise Torry has been provided by the Scottish Government - and now the city's anti-poverty convener Christian Allard is facing calls to resign for denying the charity funding in the first place. Image: Big Noise Torry.
Funding to continue Big Noise Torry has been provided by the Scottish Government - and now the city's anti-poverty convener Christian Allard is facing calls to resign for denying the charity funding in the first place. Image: Big Noise Torry.

The councillor heading up Aberdeen’s fight against poverty has been told his job is now “untenable” – after voting to strip funding for a music charity in his own backyard.

Torry and Ferryhill councillor Christian Allard claimed Big Noise Torry made “no impact whatsoever” on the area’s most vulnerable.

Mr Allard serves as the coalition’s anti-poverty and inequality convener. He could now face of confidence vote.

Anti-poverty convener Christian Allard is facing calls to resign after voting down funding for Big Noise Torry in his own ward. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Anti-poverty convener Christian Allard is facing calls to resign after voting down funding for Big Noise Torry in his own ward. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

His comments came as the SNP and Liberal Democrat administration last Wednesday pulled £750,000 in support for Sistema Scotland, which runs the programme.

Not even three days later, the SNP-led Scottish Government rushed to find £1.5 million to keep the charity operating across the country.

As news of the national bailout broke, Mr Allard tweeted it was “great news for the young people of Torry“.

Allard: ‘Great news’ that charity making ‘no impact whatsoever’ is backed with taxpayer cash

Less than 72 hours earlier Mr Allard had said: “Let’s be very clear: if we had the money, we wouldn’t [support Sistema Scotland] either.

“[Council] officers worked hard to quantify whether Sistema has gone out of their way to consult with the most vulnerable and challenged in Torry.

“The result is no – Sistema hasn’t. And if they have, it had no impact whatsoever on the people who needed help the most after more than £4m spent over six years.”

His fellow SNP Torry and Ferryhill councillor Lee Fairfull was also critical of Big Noise Torry’s work.

Sistema Scotland said they had “misrepresented” analysis of their impact.

SNP councillors for Torry and Ferryhill Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull both criticised Big Noise Torry and Sistema Scotland last week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
SNP councillors for Torry and Ferryhill Christian Allard and Lee Fairfull both criticised Big Noise Torry and Sistema Scotland last week. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

The P&J pressed the former member of the Scottish and European parliaments on his apparent U-turn. He told us it was about equity in Torry, one of Aberdeen’s most deprived areas.

“[Sistema Scotland] is getting a reprieve to do what I have asked them to do, to return to their original aim, to go out of their way to engage with the most vulnerable families living in Torry,” he tweeted.

Watch Mr Allard’s speech on Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise Torry from Wednesday’s Aberdeen City Council budget meeting:

Anti-poverty chief Allard’s position ‘untenable’ after ‘unsubstantiated attack’ on Big Noise Torry

However, Mr Allard is now facing calls to give up his £33,000-a-year anti-poverty convenership – or face a vote of no confidence.

The Conservative councillor in Torry and Ferryhill, Michael Kusznir, urged his SNP ward colleague to quit.

Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir, with Sistema Scotland chief executive Nicola Killean OBE (left) and Lorna Carruthers, the head of the Torry centre. The Torry and Ferryhill councillor recently went on a tour of the charity's base. Image: Michael Kusznir.
Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir, with Sistema Scotland chief executive Nicola Killean OBE (left) and Lorna Carruthers, the head of the Torry centre. The Torry and Ferryhill councillor recently went on a tour of the charity’s base. Image: Michael Kusznir.

In an email to Mr Allard, he said the “unsubstantiated attack” on a key council partner was a “serious error of judgment” which “imperilled a key regeneration programme in Torry.”

Mr Kusznir told The Press And Journal: “Christian Allard is no longer fit to continue as convener of the anti-poverty and inequality committee.

“His actions this week: voting to defund and terminate the Big Noise Torry programme and then praising its saving show that he has more faces than the Town House clock.

“I feel like we have lived through an episode of (political satire) The Thick of It, yet unfortunately for the people of Torry this has been real life.

“We need a convener committed to positive work on anti-poverty, not the brass neck of Councillor Allard.

“I hope that he will do the right thing and if not, then the council should vote to remove him as convener.”

Resignation calls branded a ‘political stunt’

But Mr Allard told The P&J he had no intention of resigning.

In fact, he blamed the need at all for his anti-poverty brief on successive UK Governments run by Mr Kusznir’s Conservative colleagues.

He said: “I voted for our partnership budget that prioritised tackling the cost-of-living crisis and prioritised investment in education, protecting the Fairer Aberdeen Fund, funding foodbanks and pantries, and getting a new primary school built in Torry.

SNP councillor Christian Allard on a tour of the construction site where the new Torry primary school is being built. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
SNP councillor Christian Allard on a tour of the construction site where the new Torry primary school is being built. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

“While I and my partnership colleagues brought forward more than £1m to tackle poverty in the city, the Conservative and Unionist opposition group at council proposed borrowing money to give businesses a rates holiday. That is a proposal straight out of the book of the shortest premiership of British history, that of Liz Truss.

“I am sure the people of Aberdeen will see through this political stunt. Our partnership is delivering a fair budget for a fairer Aberdeen.”

Big – angry – Noise at music charity’s funding being cut in Torry – and across Scotland

Big Noise Torry offers free music tuition to more than 750 children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

There was uproar at the decision to end entirely the council’s funding of the project last week, though it was not only considered in Aberdeen.

Big Noise cash was also cut by the SNP-run council in Dundee and reduced by Labour in Stirling.

It was not until the likes of Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminister leader who employs Mr Allard in his Aberdeen South constituency office, got involved that money was found to keep Sistema afloat nationwide.

In the Granite City, councillors were tasked with cutting nearly £47 million from its year-on-year budget. It follows years of being among the lowest funded local authorities in the country.

But after two days of fury, Culture Minister Neil Gray announced he had found £1.5m for all of Scotland’s at-risk Big Noise projects.

