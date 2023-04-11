Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet

Steven Clark quit life offshore to build a property portfolio – now he’s brought an empty city building back to life.

By Rob McLaren
Property investor Steven Clark and his development at 19 Spital, Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor Steven Clark and his development at 19 Spital, Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.

A man who quit his job offshore to become a property investor has completed his most ambitious project yet – bringing a vacant Aberdeen building back to life.

Since he was a teenager, Steven Clark has been interested in building wealth through property.

His quest for financial freedom was sparked by his grandfather dying at the age of 62 and not being able to enjoy a retirement.

He entered the oil and gas sector, hoping it would give him the disposable income to invest.

While working at FMC Technologies – now known as TechnipFMC – in Dunfermline and Aberdeen, he started investing.

Mr Clark said: “When I started at FMC I was an apprentice on £4.36 and hour – but then I was offered Saturday overtimes.

“My income suddenly jumped up £400 a month and I was able to buy my first flat aged 20 in 2006.

“I pulled equity out of that to buy a three-bedroom house in Cowdenbeath but the financial crash of 2008 took the wind out of my sails.

“For a few years I had to work hard to build my equity back up by flipping properties.

“When I left FMC in 2016, the last five years of which were working offshore, I had a portfolio of 10 buy-to-let properties.”

The decision to quit his full-time job was due to his daughter Maia being born and not wanting to miss parts of her childhood. He had no choice but to focus on property full-time.

“It was like a switch clicked in my head,” he said.

“I wanted to scale the property business and quickly realised there was a huge opportunity in Aberdeen.”

Property investments in Aberdeen

Mr Clark believed the Aberdeen market was undervalued due to a lower oil price.

But, with more than 1,000 properties available for rent in the city at a time there were under 50 available in Dundee, it wasn’t an obvious investment hot spot.

He believed part of the problem was the unappealing nature of the flats for rent.

His strategy was to refurbish to a high standard and then rent at a premium price point.

One of Steven Clark’s Aberdeen property refurbishments. Image: Steven Clark.

“The properties sitting on the market were magnolia walls and poor furniture. I thought, ‘I can change this’.

“I bought four flats in Union Street and renovated them to a high standard.

“At the time a letting agent told me there are hundreds of one-bedroom flats on the market and they’re struggling to rent at £400 a month.

“I said, no, I’ve got a quality product here, put it on at £550. It rented within 24 hours which was unheard of in Aberdeen at the time.”

Spital development most ambitious

In the past four years, Mr Clark has repeated this formula for success with more than 40 properties in Aberdeen.

He is confident the property market will rebound and is at the “bottom of the cycle”.

And now he is in the final stages of completing his most ambitious project yet – a 28-bedroom development at Spital.

The building at 19 Spital, formerly owned by a housing association, has been vacant for four years. It has six four-bedroom flats, a three-bedroom flat and a one-bedroom flat.

After more than a year of negotiation, he bought the site for £575,000 in November.

Since then it has undergone a £250,000 renovation, with no expense spared on a new heating system, bathrooms and kitchens.

Aberdeen property investor Steven Clark is refurbishing 19 Spital to a high standard. Image: Steven Clark.

Mr Clark admits the spend has been well in excess of his initial £160,000 refurbishment budget, but he has no regrets.

He said: “Work started immediately and we’re pretty much at the snagging phase.

“There were many occasions where I’ve spent a bit extra because I’m going to own this  for a long time. This could be my daughter’s inheritance, so why skimp?

“It’s exactly the same philosophy as I’ve done with residential properties. I’m hoping these student flats will stand head and shoulders above the rest and is not that much more expensive.

“The top penthouse flat we’re going to rent at £2,000. The other flats will rent for between £400 and £500 a room.

“It’s been an intense project, a lot of time, effort and sleepless nights, but I’m really glad I’ve done it.”

Future property plans

Mr Clark, who lives in Dunfermline, said his focus for the next five years will not necessarily be adding dozens more flats to his portfolio. He now gets most enjoyment from helping others invest in property.

Since the end of 2019, he has been a co-host of the Scottish Property Network podcast, which has more than 3,000 downloads a week.

It also holds monthly meet-ups for property investors in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. He also runs a three-day property training course a couple of times a year.

Aberdeen property investor Steven in full flow at one of his property investment workshops. Image: Steven Clark.

He adds: “I may grow my portfolio a little more in Aberdeen but I’ve really enjoyed helping other people to not have to rely on the 9-5 and have a back-up plan with property.

“When I started in property there really wasn’t a lot of people about who could help you.

“Through the podcast and the training, we now have a real community of property investors in Scotland who help each other.”

