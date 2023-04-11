Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship’s defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait for Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Billy Mckay sets sights on goals as Championship’s defensive aces Arbroath lie in wait for Caley Thistle

The Angus side have five clean sheets in six games and are the next huge test for the promotion-chasing Highlanders.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group
Caley Thistle forward Billy Mckay is determined to land a vital victory against Arbroath on Tuesday night. Images: SNS Group

Caley Thistle star Billy Mckay is confident he and his fellow strikers can unlock watertight Arbroath and seal three precious Championship points.

First half goals from Jay Henderson and Nathan Shaw earned ICT a fine 2-0 home win against Raith Rovers at the weekend which effectively put the Fifers out of the play-off hunt.

Inverness moved up to fifth spot and, if they beat third-bottom visitors Arbroath on Tuesday night, they will be just two points behind fourth-placed Ayr United with four fixtures remaining.

If ICT know if they win their last five league matches, they will finish in promotion play-off position.

However, tonight they face an Arbroath team who have leaked only one goal in six outings, are on a seven-game unbeaten run, and have not lost away from Gayfield since November.

Mckay, who has 15 goals this season, is relishing the challenge as Caley Thistle seek to land what would be their sixth win in seven matches.

He said: “Arbroath have gone back to how they were last season, defensively strong and hard to play against.

“It is up to us forward players – and we have plenty of power and strength in that area.

“Myself, Austin Samuels, Jay Henderson and Nathan Shaw, who both scored at the weekend, Aaron Doran and Dan MacKay – we’ve got a lot of firepower going forward.

“We’re looking forward to it, but it is a test for us and we’ve got to make sure we go out and get the three points.”

No room for slip-ups from Caley Jags

Saturday’s deserved win over Raith, allied with Morton and Ayr drawing 1-1, puts ICT’s destiny in their own hands.

Mckay, who needs just five goals to match Dennis Wyness’ club record number of 101, is aware what could be in store, but knows any slip-up hands their rivals the upper-hand once more.

He said: “It is a boost (to be in this position), but we’ve got to take it one game at a time. It is in our hands at the minute, but lose one and it’s not.

“We’ve just got to go out on Tuesday and beat Arbroath, and then we can look to Saturday.

“We know how tough Tuesday night will be, but we believe in ourselves that we can get the win.

“And we believe we can put together a right good run, like we did at this stage last season, and push on into the play-offs.”

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has led Arbroath off bottom spot and into eighth place in the Championship.

Mckay: Only our best display will do

The experienced front man, 34, knows a much-changed Arbroath side since the turn of the year will be tough customers, but is backing Inverness to rise to the challenge against last season’s runners-up.

He added: “Both sides are in form. They have obviously hit a bit of form, which they needed to given the position they were in.

“They’re unbeaten in seven now, which just shows what a tough team they are to play against. In the last couple of years, we’ve seen that.

“We had a big victory down at their place at the start of this year (4-1 in January), but they will be a different team to that. They have different personnel now in the team as well.

“We’ve got to show we’re at our best and we believe if we are, we’ll beat anyone in this league.”

Billy Mckay in action for Inverness against Queen’s Park’s Lee Kilday.

And Mckay senses the united backing from the stands matches the appetite within the dressing room to go out and secure a top-four finish.

He said: “We know every game is a must-win and the fans feel it as well.

“They were right behind us at the weekend. They obviously have something massive to look forward to in a few weeks, but we’re focusing on every league game and trying to climb that table.

“On Tuesday, hopefully, we’ll go and get another win and be very close to the play-offs.”

Hampden thoughts shelved for now

On April 29, ICT will face League 1 Falkirk at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-finals for the right to take on Celtic or Rangers in the final.

Mckay, however, says the heavy schedule of high-pressure Championship games is ensuring their attention is only on the pursuit of three points at all times.

He said: “After we beat Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals, it felt like it was ages away.

“Winning the last couple of games in the league has really given us a different focus.

“I think the players have realised that now and are focusing on every game. We’ve kind of put it to the back of our minds now.

“It is something to look forward to, but we can’t look at it now – we have another task in front of us and that’s to make sure we win every game in the league.

“If we win every one, we will be in the play-offs, so that’s what our target is.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented