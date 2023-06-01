New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New online food and drink directory lists more than 250 outlets in the Highlands

The site offers information on everything from beach cafes to Michelin-star dining, as well as distilleries and producer tours.

By John Ross
Tracy Cameron, Scotland Food & Drink; Stephen Bremner, Tomatin Distillery: Anja Baak, Great Glen Charcuterie; and Samantha Faircliff, Cairngorm Brewery.

The first online food and drink directory for the Highlands hopes to help the hospitality sector’s bounce back from the pandemic.

The region is now seeing the return of international visitors as well as domestic tourists.

To help them plan their trip, the Highland Food and Drink showcase website provides a one-stop-shop of more than 250 outlets.

The site offers information on a range of eating places, from beach cafes to Michelin-star dining, as well as distilleries and producer tours.

Directory is a valuable resource year-round

The site has been created by Highland Tourism CIC with funding support from Scotland Food & Drink.

It is part of the development of Escape to the Highlands, a new region-wide website which also provides information on accommodation, events and places to visit.

Highland Tourism CIC promotes sustainable tourism and conscious travel in the area. 

Samantha Faircliff, managing director at Cairngorm Brewery and Highland food tourism ambassador for Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Our new website is the first online food and drink directory to ever be created for the Highlands.

“It will make it easy for visitors to explore the wonderful range of food experiences we have to showcase across the region.

“And they will be able to make conscious decisions about where they travel to, how they might do that and whether food and drink outlets meet with their own values.

Some of the outlets featured in the online directory“The website will be a valuable resource all year round but will be available to use at a useful time with the official summer season starting in a month.

”The Highlands was recently listed in the nature category of National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ destinations for 2023 and is expecting millions of visitors this year.

Samantha added: “We are excited about our vibrant tourism sector which continues its bounce back from the pandemic and in particular our network of world class food and drink experiences.

“Challenges remain, but there are many grounds for positivity.”

Yvonne Crook, chair of Highland Tourism CIC, said the website will make it easier for visitors to experience the area’s produce.

“Our food and drink offering in the Highlands is legendary.

Much more than just whisky

“So much more than the amazing array of whiskies being produced, our larder is rich with phenomenal produce and our food and drink community boasts spectacular experiences created by some of the most passionate and skilled people in the industry.”

Stephen Bremner, managing director of Tomatin Distillery, a founding sponsor of Highland Tourism CIC, said the directory is community-driven and in keeping with Tomatin’s goals and values for sustainability and the environment.

“We look forward to seeing the success of this new website and how our support will help to bring other projects to fruition.”

