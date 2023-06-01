Angus Peter Campbell: Giving away our data made the rise of AI not just easy but inevitable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Peter Campbell: Giving away our data made the rise of AI not just easy but inevitable

Maybe it’s not more information we need, but wisdom to use the knowledge we already have.

There is increasing concern about artificial intelligence and how it could change our society (Image: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)
By Angus Peter Campbell

I suppose Frankenstein (or was it Doctor Who?) led us all astray: into believing that when robots took over the world they would clunk around bumping into things, or come shuffling down Wentworth Street in Portree clanging: “Exterminate! Exterminate!”

That happens, right enough, but it’s only the guys in from Staffin for a wild weekend.

Truth is that the robots – or, more precisely, the machines – have already taken over. More precisely still, the Silicon Valley companies (Microsoft, Apple, Google, Meta, Amazon and so on), who are at the heart of information technology and leading us rapidly down into the ever-decreasing Dantean circles of AI, into AGI (Artificial General Intelligence). The deus ex machina of our day.

Most of us are unwitting, if not unwilling, and innocent victims of this whole process. Who asked our permission for Google to come along our street or glen with a camera stuck on top of a car to film where we live for transmission on the global web?

We now live in such a filmed world that we just accept it. Everywhere you go (even in church) you are being recorded. It’s a wholescale invasion of personal and social space. Personal manners swallowed by the machine.

Oh, I realise that there are “cookies” which we sign up to every time we research anything, though most of us, I’m sure, don’t take it seriously. We just find it an inconvenience on our way to that bit of information we want to find out at that moment. Maybe it’s not more information we need, but wisdom to use the knowledge we already have.

So, while we search for the latest data about the number of Gaelic speakers in the Western Isles, or check Shakespeare’s First Folio online, more data about our interests and choices and preferences are fed into the machine, whose algorithms then target us for more products.

It all seems fairly innocuous. If not inevitable. It’s the way of the world, ain’t it? And makes us here in Scotland as informed and smart and up-to-date as Silicon Valley itself, and who would begrudge that?

Except, it’s not that simple. I’m not sure that I want to be a data-bank citizen of Silicon Valley. Perhaps, after all, the freedom of the Kintail hills, with the views across to Skye, matter more than all the views on the web?

The individual’s copyright means nothing to the machine

What Google and Amazon and Meta and Microsoft and the rest of them are interested in is owning the world as a market. Not by clanking down Union Street in Aberdeen like Daleks, but by being invited into our living rooms and bedrooms (and hills) to take up residence. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, as Jesus put it, but, inwardly, they are ferocious wolves.

And, lest you think this is being overdramatic (or Biblical!), the reality is that by hoovering up the world’s data, these technological giants are literally stealing the creative work and knowledge of centuries for their own financial purposes. What matters the genius of Michelangelo or Dante or Joyce or Matisse or Austen, when their works can be monetised by official crooks all over the world?

Social media targets us with certain adverts, depending on what we search for online

And they’re not just stealing from the dead: we are now in a world where the individual’s copyright means nothing to the machine, so that anything you or I may create or produce is ready game for anyone. It’s become so prevalent – so “normalised” – that it’s more or less accepted.

But, maybe I was too hasty in dismissing Frankenstein and the Daleks. For industry insiders are now clearly warning us that AI’s superintelligence is hugely dangerous. We are on the verge, they say, of being mastered by the machines emerging out of the all-knowing beast that is ChatGPT.

Is it time to switch off?

So, what can be done? Certainly, our governments could and should establish clear legal lines as to what is permitted or not. But the problem, as Naomi Klein pointed out in her recent article on this issue in The Guardian, is that the world’s governments are already in the pockets of the big technological giants, who spend billions every year on lobbying them.

The good news is that Italy has just banned ChatGPT. Viva!

Not so much retreating back into the cave as advancing out into the open air

The individual alternative may be to have done with it all. To switch off the computer, put the mobiles and bank cards away, and have nothing to do with these seductive thieves. Grow our own food, shop locally, buy this paper from the local store, use cash, not a card, and so on and so forth. Not so much retreating back into the cave as advancing out into the open air.

Oh, and here’s the important thing: don’t blame the machines. Instead, let’s focus on the humans who, in the name of power and profit, have created them in their own image.

Angus Peter Campbell is an award-winning writer and actor from Uist

