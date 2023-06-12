Extra time for anyone wanting to run cafe at world-famous Barra Airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Extra time for anyone wanting to run cafe at world-famous Barra Airport

Interested? You have just over a week to get your tender application in.

By Keith Findlay
Barra Airport
Barra Airport. Image Hial.

The chance to run a cafe at one of the world’s most stunning airports has drawn “significant interest”, the Barra terminal’s operator said today.

As a result, Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) is extending the deadline for tenders.

Barra Airport’s beach landings and take-offs are what make it different.

It is the only terminal in the world with a runway on the beach for scheduled flights.

‘Must do’ attraction on Barra

Loganair’s twice daily service to and from Glasgow takes off and lands on Traigh Mhor, a two-mile cockleshell strand of beach. A flexible timetable is dictated by the local tides.

Watching the Twin Otter planes arrive and leave is a “must do” for most people visiting Barra.

Hardly surprising then the chance to run the airport cafe has had such a good response.

Barra Airport's cafe.
Barra Airport’s cafe. Image: Hial

Barra Airport manager Michael Galbraith said: “We handled nearly 11,000 passengers in 2022-23 and believe there is considerable scope to generate significant business from cafe services for locals and passing tourist trade, as well as tourists stopping to watch aircraft landing on our famous beach runway.

“The airport attracts worldwide interest due to that unique beach setting and we want our new cafe concession operation to build on that popularity.

“Interest levels have been significant and because of that we wanted to extend the deadline for people to get involved, in order to be fair to all parties who have come forward looking to get involved in the project.”

New deadline just over a week away

Those interested in running the catering service now have until noon on Wednesday of next week to submit their tender applications. The previous deadline passed last week.

If potential operators have any questions, they are asked to contact realestate@hial.co.uk.  The concession is expected to be open for business in August.

Business Gateway has also offered support for preparing applications and can be contacted at businessgateway@cne-siar.gov.uk.

Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport.
Loganair plane landing at Barra Airport.

Barra Airport is currently undergoing a £1.5 million refurbishment, which includes a new commercial catering kitchen. This and other new facilities in the terminal are expected to provide opportunities for increased footfall at the cafe, especially as the seating area will have good views over the beach, and of aircraft landing and taking off.

Cafe opening times will be tailored around the flight schedule but Hial is “open to suggested proposals” for its operation.

