Extra time for anyone wanting to run cafe at world-famous Barra Airport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The chance to run a cafe at one of the world’s most stunning airports has drawn “significant interest”, the Barra terminal’s operator said today.

As a result, Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) is extending the deadline for tenders.

Barra Airport’s beach landings and take-offs are what make it different.

It is the only terminal in the world with a runway on the beach for scheduled flights.

‘Must do’ attraction on Barra

Loganair’s twice daily service to and from Glasgow takes off and lands on Traigh Mhor, a two-mile cockleshell strand of beach. A flexible timetable is dictated by the local tides.

Watching the Twin Otter planes arrive and leave is a “must do” for most people visiting Barra.

Hardly surprising then the chance to run the airport cafe has had such a good response.

Barra Airport manager Michael Galbraith said: “We handled nearly 11,000 passengers in 2022-23 and believe there is considerable scope to generate significant business from cafe services for locals and passing tourist trade, as well as tourists stopping to watch aircraft landing on our famous beach runway.

“The airport attracts worldwide interest due to that unique beach setting and we want our new cafe concession operation to build on that popularity.

“Interest levels have been significant and because of that we wanted to extend the deadline for people to get involved, in order to be fair to all parties who have come forward looking to get involved in the project.”

New deadline just over a week away

Those interested in running the catering service now have until noon on Wednesday of next week to submit their tender applications. The previous deadline passed last week.

If potential operators have any questions, they are asked to contact realestate@hial.co.uk. The concession is expected to be open for business in August.

Business Gateway has also offered support for preparing applications and can be contacted at businessgateway@cne-siar.gov.uk.

Barra Airport is currently undergoing a £1.5 million refurbishment, which includes a new commercial catering kitchen. This and other new facilities in the terminal are expected to provide opportunities for increased footfall at the cafe, especially as the seating area will have good views over the beach, and of aircraft landing and taking off.

Cafe opening times will be tailored around the flight schedule but Hial is “open to suggested proposals” for its operation.