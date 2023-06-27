Luxury Aberdeen development wins top housebuilding award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Aberdeen development wins top housebuilding award

The properties feature German dining kitchens, walk-in showers and lift access.

By Alex Banks
The Aspire residence was nominated for two awards. Image: Bancon Homes
The Aspire residence was nominated for two awards. Image: Bancon Homes

A luxury development in Aberdeen has won a top Scottish housebuilding award.

Bancon Homes has won starter home of the year at the Scottish Home Awards with its Carden at the Aspire Residence development.

Based in the west end, the apartments are fitted out with German dining kitchens with quality appliances and plenty of space as well as storage and work surfaces.

The Union Grove flats also boast walk-in showers and spacious master bedrooms.

Other features include lift access as well as dedicated parking spaces.

The sales brochure says that the Aspire residence offers “a wonderful opportunity to live a city lifestyle”.

The prices of the one and two bedroom apartments range from £176,495 to £272,495.

Bancon Homes delight

Bancon Homes has been operating in the north east of Scotland for over 40 years.

It currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Managing director Allan Clow called the award a “special” achievement for the team.

Managing director Allan Clow (centre) at the Scottish home awards. Image: Bancon Homes

He said: “Winning our first award at The Scottish Home Awards is very special for the team.

“The Carden is a beautiful apartment which not only offers homebuyers a stunning contemporary home but a range of sustainable features in an unparalleled location.”

Other north and north-east winners

In addition to their win, the firm was nominated for four other categories.

The Aspire residence was also nominated for the apartment development of the year.

Its house of the year contender was the Raeburn at The Reserve at Eden, also in Aberdeen.

Bancon Homes had several finalists at the Scottish home awards. Image: Bancon Homes

The firm was nominated for the housebuilder of the year for more than 100 units.

Lochside of Leys in Banchory, another of Bancon Homes properties, was nominated for the housing development of the year (large private sale).

However, it missed out to Scotia Homes whose Highwood in Croy Village, near Inverness, took home the award.

Another Aberdeenshire-based business was also rewarded for its hard work.

Stonehouse Lettings, from Ellon, won the residential letting team of the year.

