Luxury Aberdeen development wins top housebuilding award

A luxury development in Aberdeen has won a top Scottish housebuilding award.

Bancon Homes has won starter home of the year at the Scottish Home Awards with its Carden at the Aspire Residence development.

Based in the west end, the apartments are fitted out with German dining kitchens with quality appliances and plenty of space as well as storage and work surfaces.

The Union Grove flats also boast walk-in showers and spacious master bedrooms.

Other features include lift access as well as dedicated parking spaces.

The sales brochure says that the Aspire residence offers “a wonderful opportunity to live a city lifestyle”.

The prices of the one and two bedroom apartments range from £176,495 to £272,495.

Bancon Homes delight

Bancon Homes has been operating in the north east of Scotland for over 40 years.

It currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Managing director Allan Clow called the award a “special” achievement for the team.

He said: “Winning our first award at The Scottish Home Awards is very special for the team.

“The Carden is a beautiful apartment which not only offers homebuyers a stunning contemporary home but a range of sustainable features in an unparalleled location.”

Other north and north-east winners

In addition to their win, the firm was nominated for four other categories.

The Aspire residence was also nominated for the apartment development of the year.

Its house of the year contender was the Raeburn at The Reserve at Eden, also in Aberdeen.

The firm was nominated for the housebuilder of the year for more than 100 units.

Lochside of Leys in Banchory, another of Bancon Homes properties, was nominated for the housing development of the year (large private sale).

However, it missed out to Scotia Homes whose Highwood in Croy Village, near Inverness, took home the award.

Another Aberdeenshire-based business was also rewarded for its hard work.

Stonehouse Lettings, from Ellon, won the residential letting team of the year.