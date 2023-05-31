Bancon Homes shortlisted for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Bancon Homes shortlisted for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards

Developer in the running for Apartment Development of the Year, Starter Home of the Year, House of the Year, Housing Development of the Year and Housebuilder of the Year

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Lochside of Leys by Bancon Homes is on the awards shortlist.
Lochside of Leys by Bancon Homes is on the awards shortlist.

Bancon Homes has been shortlisted as a finalist for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards to be announced in June.

The nominations are for Apartment Development of the Year, Starter Home of the Year, House of the Year and Housing Development of the Year.

In addition, Bancon Homes has also been nominated for the first time in the Housebuilder of the Year category for more than 100 units.

The Raeburn at The Reserve at Eden in Aberdeen.

Its Apartment Development of the Year nomination is for The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen.

Located in the city’s west end, The Aspire Residence is the housebuilder’s exclusive new development of contemporary one and two bedroom executive apartments.

The Aspire Residence, Aberdeen.

With a wide range of local amenities and everything Aberdeen city centre has to offer just a short walk away, apartments at The Aspire Residence are ideally located to offer homebuyers true cosmopolitan living.

Their Starter Home of the Year nomination is for The Carden at The Aspire Residence.

Providing “exceptional living space for first time buyers”, this one-bedroom apartment comes complete with a designer kitchen, integrated appliances, built in oak finish wardrobes, lift access and dedicated parking.

The Aspire Residence has been nominated for awards.

House of the Year is for The Raeburn at The Reserve at Eden in Aberdeen.

A four-bedroom family home with detached garage, the Raeburn combines a stunning open concept designer kitchen, family and dining area, with more formal living space.

With full-height windows and French doors overlooking a spacious garden, this light and airy high specification home brings the outside in to make the most of the views of the surrounding area.

One of the stylish kitchens at The Aspire Residence.

The use of sustainable and sympathetic external materials completes the design. The result is an impressive family home which consistently proves to be exceptionally popular with homebuyers.

Its Housing Development of the Year nomination is for Lochside of Leys at Banchory.

Lochside of Leys is a development of three, four and five bedroom homes, idyllically positioned on the Hill of Banchory in Royal Deeside.

Lochside of Leys on the Hill of Banchory in Royal Deeside.

Thoughtfully designed with unique Deeside architectural features, it enjoys a wonderful setting surrounded by mature trees, but with the town centre and all its amenities just a short distance away.

Ideal for families, it is in the catchment area of Banchory Academy, one of Scotland’s best rated schools.

Managing director Allan Clow said: “This is fantastic news for the Bancon team who work so hard creating new homes for our customers.

“To not only have three of our developments nominated but also Bancon Homes recognised in the Housebuilder of The Year category, is a major achievement for us and we are all very much looking forward to the awards next month.”

Lochside of Leys offers three, four and five bedroom homes.

Bancon Homes is well known across the North East of Scotland where it has been operating for over 40 years.

Part of the Bancon Group, it currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw and prides itself on a reputation for the quality of its workmanship and its design-led approach.

To find out more visit www.banconhomes.com

The Raeburn show home living room, at The Reserve at Eden.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Property

Built in 2015, this stylish and modern family home is perfect for growing families. Image: Kellas
Soak up stunning countryside views from this delightful Daviot home on the market for…
The Grange by Dandara in Aberdeen, along with Hazelwood, has a range of new homes.
Dandara treats buyers to gardening vouchers in Aberdeen
This wonderful family home in Mintlaw has the wow factor. Image: Aberdein Considine
Immaculate Mintlaw home with gym on the market for £460,000
Make sure your front door is smart and painted and any other maintenance taken care of.
Five expert tips to boost the value of your home when selling
Towie Barclay Castle
How do you fancy owning your own castle in Aberdeenshire?
Al fresco dining is on the menu at Sterling Home Aberdeen's free masterclass. Image: Shutterstock
Al fresco dining at home: Aberdeen masterclass on how to host the perfect outdoor…
Take a look inside this charming property in Aberdeen's west end. Image: Ledingham Chalmers
Glorious granite home in Aberdeen's west end on the market for £625,000
Skeir A Lidda, a self-build property in St Mary's, Orkney, is one of the stunning homes in contention for Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: BBC Scotland
Scotland's Home of the Year: Inside three amazing north and north-east homes up for…
Stonehouse Mill near Stonehaven blends period character with modern style.
Fabulous former grain mill to suit modern lifestyles for over £595,000
Approved Mortgage loan application with house key and rubber stamp; Shutterstock ID 114626293; purchase_order: ; job:
Aberdeen property expert welcomes new zero-deposit mortgage launched for renters aspiring to be homeowners

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]