Bancon Homes shortlisted for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards

Bancon Homes has been shortlisted as a finalist for five 2023 Scottish Home Awards to be announced in June.

The nominations are for Apartment Development of the Year, Starter Home of the Year, House of the Year and Housing Development of the Year.

In addition, Bancon Homes has also been nominated for the first time in the Housebuilder of the Year category for more than 100 units.

Its Apartment Development of the Year nomination is for The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen.

Located in the city’s west end, The Aspire Residence is the housebuilder’s exclusive new development of contemporary one and two bedroom executive apartments.

With a wide range of local amenities and everything Aberdeen city centre has to offer just a short walk away, apartments at The Aspire Residence are ideally located to offer homebuyers true cosmopolitan living.

Their Starter Home of the Year nomination is for The Carden at The Aspire Residence.

Providing “exceptional living space for first time buyers”, this one-bedroom apartment comes complete with a designer kitchen, integrated appliances, built in oak finish wardrobes, lift access and dedicated parking.

House of the Year is for The Raeburn at The Reserve at Eden in Aberdeen.

A four-bedroom family home with detached garage, the Raeburn combines a stunning open concept designer kitchen, family and dining area, with more formal living space.

With full-height windows and French doors overlooking a spacious garden, this light and airy high specification home brings the outside in to make the most of the views of the surrounding area.

The use of sustainable and sympathetic external materials completes the design. The result is an impressive family home which consistently proves to be exceptionally popular with homebuyers.

Its Housing Development of the Year nomination is for Lochside of Leys at Banchory.

Lochside of Leys is a development of three, four and five bedroom homes, idyllically positioned on the Hill of Banchory in Royal Deeside.

Thoughtfully designed with unique Deeside architectural features, it enjoys a wonderful setting surrounded by mature trees, but with the town centre and all its amenities just a short distance away.

Ideal for families, it is in the catchment area of Banchory Academy, one of Scotland’s best rated schools.

Managing director Allan Clow said: “This is fantastic news for the Bancon team who work so hard creating new homes for our customers.

“To not only have three of our developments nominated but also Bancon Homes recognised in the Housebuilder of The Year category, is a major achievement for us and we are all very much looking forward to the awards next month.”

Bancon Homes is well known across the North East of Scotland where it has been operating for over 40 years.

Part of the Bancon Group, it currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw and prides itself on a reputation for the quality of its workmanship and its design-led approach.

To find out more visit www.banconhomes.com

