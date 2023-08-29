This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Local Business

This family business in Fochabers is celebrating its 50th birthday

It’s a double celebration for The Sewing Shop, as it also welcomes a new brand to the store.

By In Partnership with The Sewing Shop
The exterior of the The Sewing Shop in Fochabers

Established in 1973, The Sewing Shop has been a favourite of sewing enthusiasts in the North East for half a century, supplying sewing machines, fabrics and haberdashery.

This October, the business is celebrating its half-centenary with a range of special offers and discounts.

But first, we’re taking a look at the history of this family business – and why it’s managed to last the ages.

From a sewing shop in England to the North of Scotland

Now located on Fochabers High Street, The Sewing Shop was originally situated on McVeagh Street in Huntly when it first opened its doors five decades ago.

Alan Williams is the current owner and the son of Ron Williams, who established the business in 1973.

He told us how his father, who lived and worked in England, decided to make the move north to open the shop. He explained: “The family originally lived in Worthing, and my father worked for Singer as an engineer and technician, working his way up to become manager of the Singer shop.

“However, he reached a point where he decided he wanted his own business. He also liked the idea of moving to Scotland, so he did both.

“The family moved to Huntly, and he opened The Sewing Shop.”

Sewing machine display wall in The Sewing Shop
The Sewing Shop boasts one of the biggest displays of sewing machines in the area.

A family business in every sense, Ron then opened The Elgin Sewing Centre in Elgin and another shop in Huntly. These were managed by Alan’s grandfather, alongside his elder brother and sister.

Then, in 1989, Alan joined the business and launched a shop in Inverness.

A business built by family

Initially Alan hadn’t planned to join the family business: “I started working Saturdays in the business when I was 13. However, when I left school I wanted to do other things with my life.

“I had never really considered working for my father, but when I was 24 he asked me to run the Inverness store for him and I accepted.

“In 1989 I took over the running of the company when I became a partner, and my father retired in 2009 leaving me in full ownership of the business.”

Interior of The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
The Sewing Shop stocks everything for sewing enthusiasts.

These days, The Sewing Shop is located in Fochabers, where it has been since 2016.

The shop boasts one of the biggest displays of sewing machines in the area and it is the furthest north multi-brand sewing machine retailer in Scotland. They also undertake all servicing and repair work for sewing machines too.

Special Baby Lock event and offers in September

Celebratory discounts and offers will be available in the store throughout October, however, that’s not the only big event taking place at The Sewing Shop.

In September, the store is holding a two-day event to celebrate becoming an official Baby Lock UK dealer.

With demonstrations and exclusive discounts over two days, sewing enthusiasts will be able to see the unique JetAir threading mechanism which makes threading the multi-thread overlocker so simple.

They’ll also see how easy sewing can be with the ATD automatic tension system which makes the Baby Lock overlocker so popular.

Fabric display inside The Sewing Shop in Fochabers
The shop has a large range of haberdashery and fabrics.

A double celebration at The Sewing Shop

It’s exciting times at The Sewing Shop! Customers both existing and new can take advantage of the special celebratory discounts on offer this September and October.

Here’s to another 50 years of this much-loved sewing store!

The Baby Lock two-day event will take place in-store at The Sewing Shop on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 September. Special offers and discounts will be available across various products during October.

More from Local Business

CR0039753 Academy Street, Inverness on which Highland Council are considering banning private vehicles. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm very confused': Those for and against controversial Academy Street decision speak out
Through traffic would be banned in Academy Street
Academy Street: Major plan to reduce Inverness traffic will continue after narrow council vote
Wardens Iain Farrell and Claire Fisher have been carrying out a visitor survey
Could voluntary parking fees help manage growing tourism pressure in Outer Hebrides?
Ben Laing, right, with his co-director and father, Neil, at Threaplands Garden Centre, near Elgin.
Life-saving transplant set Moray man on road to entrepreneurship
ThinkPR's new managing director, Leigh-Ann Rogie.
Aberdeen firm ThinkPR appoints managing director
Another store closes in the Bon Accord Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Holland and Barrett store in Bon Accord Centre to close
There was previously a presumption against roadside developments on the A9. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'We dare not travel': Cancer sufferer scared to use A9 because there are too…
Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
What's happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment
Argyll and Bute Council posted a picture of a high street with a set of Union Jacks on its post encouraging people to shop local.
'We want more saltires': Argyll readers react to council telling people to shop local
The owners of the Eastgate Shopping Centre want the Academy Street plans halted
Academy Street: Eastgate Centre bosses call for cars on thoroughfare between 10am and 4.30pm…