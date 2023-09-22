Skipinnish announce Inverness concert to mark 25th anniversary

Scottish Celtic band Skipinnish will celebrate their 25th anniversary with a special concert in Inverness.

The band will return to Bught Park in July next year to delight fans with a one-off gig under the Big Top Tent.

The concert will celebrate the group’s successful career – spanning more than two decades – and their ever-growing repertoire.

Skipinnish has gone on to become a household name since its creation back in 1999.

Co-founders Andrew Stevenson and Angus MacPhail joined forces to create the band, and before long a musical powerhouse was born.

Skipinnish delighted to mark milestone anniversary in Inverness

Mr MacPhail said: “The Highlands and Islands are the heartland of our music and it feels very fitting that we are able to mark our 25th birthday with a major show in Inverness.

“Some of the biggest and best shows we have been lucky to perform have been staged at Bught Park and we are delighted to be returning there next July.”

The gig is the first to be announced for the city’s Live in the City 2024 calendar, organised by Inverness-based concert promoters, LCC Live.

Les Kidger, director of LCC Live said: “We’re delighted to be working with Skipinnish once again, and to be a part of such an important milestone for the band. It’s set to be a very special show and we’re so excited to welcome everyone back to the Big Top under canvas at Bught Park next year.

“Skipinnish were out of this world when they last performed there in 2022 and their fans had the most amazing night, so we can’t wait to do it all again for their 25th anniversary.”

Tickets for Skipinnish’s 25th Anniversary concert will go on sale at 9am next Friday on the ticketline.

Tickets can also be purchased from Caffery’s Menswear in the Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness.