“We can see the difference these charities make first-hand. It’s rewarding.”

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Local Business

“We can see the difference these charities make first-hand. It’s rewarding.”

How Royal Bank of Scotland staff help fight poverty in Aberdeen.

In partnership with The Royal Bank of Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland volunteers outside their branch.
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.

It’s a privilege to be able to make a difference in your own community. Seeing the work you do making an impact on those around you brings rewards that are hard to find in any other part of life.

That’s what motivated Royal Bank of Scotland staff to reach out to an anti-poverty and homelessness charity in Aberdeen.

From the start of this year, staff from the city’s St Nicholas Branch have been volunteering with Aberdeen Street Friends. The charity distributes food and hot drinks to anyone in need in the centre of Aberdeen. Volunteers go out from Monday to Saturday with two trolleys, helping around 40 to 50 people a day.

Branch manager Jill Ewen said: “Every year we look to support a local charity as a Branch and we’d seen the Street Friends go up and down with the catering trolleys that supported their outreach programme. We did a bit of research and then made contact through Facebook. We asked for one of their leads to come and share with colleagues in the branch how they supported people in the local community to see what we could do to help them.”

Drawn to inclusivity of Aberdeen Street Friends

Volunteers for the Street Friends charity in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Street Friends are there for anyone who is in need in the city.

Jill and her colleagues were hugely impressed with what they learned about the charity. In particular, they were drawn to how inclusive it was.

She added: “The consensus among the colleagues was that this is the charity we wanted to support in 2023 because they’re very inclusive. There are no questions asked when they’re on their outreach programme over who they provide a sandwich or a coffee to. We loved that inclusivity.”

Since then, colleagues have been volunteering on a weekly basis for Aberdeen Street Friends. They join volunteers as they distribute sandwiches and hot drinks amongst those experiencing homelessness and other struggles in Aberdeen. Engaging in this kind of community outreach is something that the Royal Bank encourages.

Jill added: “We do a lot in the local communities and the bank does allow colleagues to go out into the community in which we live and work to support wherever we can. On Wednesday mornings a member of staff will go out from 10.30 to 12.30. Every member of the team has been out, including myself. It’s part of our commitment. There have been at least 12 different colleagues out with the charity supporting the outreach programme and some colleagues have been out on numerous occasions over the course of the year.”

Vital funding will help charity

Volunteer for the charity in Aberdeen with box of bananas.
The charity provides food to the homeless in Aberdeen.

Their involvement has led to Aberdeen Street Friends being nominated for the Royal Bank’s Cost of Living support fund which will see it handed £4,500 to help with its work. That sort of assistance is vital for a group that relies on donations, something Jill is hugely aware of and it engages colleagues with the community.

She said: “We can see the difference these charities make first hand. It’s tough for them with the cost of living and people perhaps donating less. We’re proud of the fact that as well as helping Street Friends with volunteering, they’re also going to be receiving a monetary donation from the bank.”

Albert Annand, a spokesperson from Aberdeen Street Friends, said: “Royal Bank of Scotland play a major role in the support of the charity by allowing staff to come out on outreach and they are also able to sometimes advise on finance. We need around four or five volunteers per day to do the outreach service but sometimes we can only secure two or three, so it’s a great help from the bank when they’re able to provide members of staff to come along as volunteers.”

For Jill though the greatest reward comes in seeing the difference that she and her colleagues are making.

She added: “It’s so rewarding and very humbling when you’re going round with the trolleys. It gives you a sense of how much people need your help. When you come back you do get that sense of ‘I’ve done something good today’.”

Find out more about tackling poverty on the Aberdeen Street Friends Facebook page. Learn more about financial support to communities across Scotland at the Royal Bank of Scotland’s website.

More from Local Business

Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
Coul Links: Delight for developers as councillors back controversial golf course plans
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
Coul Links golf course planning row: The story so far
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
Poundland latest, next step for new vision at former Elgin Community Surgery and work…
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
The Outer Hebrides gift guide: 15 ideas for unique presents to help support small…
The facade of the new TAG Heauer on Union Street.
Boost for Union Street as Jamieson & Carry opens new Tag Heuer boutique
Scrum of warehouse staff over parcels on conveyor belt.
Santa's other helpers: How Inverness courier firm M and H Carriers delivers Christmas for…
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision
2
Mairi Macdonald
How the Royal Bank of Scotland helps businesses grow in the Highlands and Islands
Royal Bank of Scotland staff have been helping out with a charity in Aberdeen.
Changes at Decora in Elgin given the go-ahead and Moray Crematorium reveal expansion plans
Candy Galore store front
First look: Glimpse inside Bon Accord's newest store Candy Galore