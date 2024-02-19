Local charity supports people living with disabilities across the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Local charity supports people living with disabilities across the Highlands

See how purchasing a high quality bed can help provide employment opportunities

In partnership with Highland BlindCraft
Peter and Allan from Highland BlindCraft
Highland BlindCraft is an ethically run business, employing and supporting local people in the Inverness and Highlands.

Helping provide career opportunities for disabled people across the Highlands and beyond, Highland BlindCraft is more than your average charity. Learn more about its commitment to quality – from the beds they make to the people they employ.

Get to know the history and ethos of a unique charity that is committed to lifelong learning and improving the quality of life for as many as possible.

A history of helping to make dreams come true

Paul from Highland BlindCraft works at a carpernter's studio.
Highland BlindCraft has supported the community for over 140 years.

Since 1881, Highland BlindCraft has sought to lift up and support members of the community living with disability. Originally established as a school for the blind, Highland BlindCraft’s operates on the belief that if someone has the willingness to work or learn, no opportunity should be withheld – including employment.

That’s why in the early 1900’s when the organisation transitioned to commerce, employment opportunities were extended to all people, including those who suffer from a disability. Almost unheard of at the time, employees with disabilities were given the same rights and conditions as the able-bodied people in the workplace – and the factory is still run on the same principle today.

Highland BlindCraft employee in the woodworking studio. He is building a bed.
In its full production factory in Inverness, Highland BlindCraft employ 19 highly skilled visually impaired and disabled people.

BlindCraft prioritises its employees by teaching practical skills in mattress and bed-making – providing opportunities for skill development that are not available in a traditional factory or workshop setting for those living with a disability.

Employees are also provided with training in other life skills – including IT, numeracy and literacy – with the aim of developing knowledge and confidence in hopes that they can progress into unsupported employment in time.

Neil Thomson, operations manager at Highland BlindCraft, said: “I think Highland BlindCraft is an amazing place, we are like a family – everyone takes pride in their work and looks out for one another.

We provide an important service, giving people employment who may otherwise be overlooked and invest time in them so they can gain skills to support them in paid employment.” – Neil Thomson, Highland BlindCraft

Now, Highland BlindCraft is best known for producing quality beds, handcrafted in the Inverness workshop on Ardconnel Street.

Delivering the best night’s sleep to homes from Scotland across the UK

Showroom of Highland BlindCraft.
Visit the showroom in Inverness today. No appointments are necessary.

Highland BlindCraft produces high quality matresses, beds and wood furniture for businesses and individuals across Scotland. Products come in both standard and made-to-order sizes, so whatever your need, Highland BlindCraft can help.

From mattress construction and firmness to fabric selection and storage; the team will ensure you get the bed of your dreams.

Each mattress, divan and headboard is made in the Inverness city centre factory by a team of skilled craftspeople – each living with a disability.

In order to provide this supported employment to as many disabled people as possible, Highland BlindCraft is on its way to become the number one mattress shop in Inverness and the greater Highland area.

Why should you buy a mattress or bed from Highland BlindCraft? Growing the commercial side of the business allows for the growth of the number of supported positions within the business, and any excess profit will always be put back into the business to provide support for disabled people.

Get a great deal for your business with the Trade sale at Highland BlindCraft

Running from February 19 – March 18, Highland BlindCraft is offering exclusive B2B discounts at its contract sale. Discounts are available for anyone purchasing for hotels, bed and breakfasts, holiday homes and any other type of commercial accommodation. Business owners can peruse a wide range of mattresses, all with relevant fire-safety standards as well as fabrics tested to Crib 5.

At Highland BlindCraft, the money you spend will not only get you a fantastic product, but will also help provide a better quality of life to disabled people in the Highlands.

Learn more about Highland BlindCraft today.

