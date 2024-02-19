Local charity supports people living with disabilities across the Highlands

Helping provide career opportunities for disabled people across the Highlands and beyond, Highland BlindCraft is more than your average charity. Learn more about its commitment to quality – from the beds they make to the people they employ.

Get to know the history and ethos of a unique charity that is committed to lifelong learning and improving the quality of life for as many as possible.

A history of helping to make dreams come true

Since 1881, Highland BlindCraft has sought to lift up and support members of the community living with disability. Originally established as a school for the blind, Highland BlindCraft’s operates on the belief that if someone has the willingness to work or learn, no opportunity should be withheld – including employment.

That’s why in the early 1900’s when the organisation transitioned to commerce, employment opportunities were extended to all people, including those who suffer from a disability. Almost unheard of at the time, employees with disabilities were given the same rights and conditions as the able-bodied people in the workplace – and the factory is still run on the same principle today.

BlindCraft prioritises its employees by teaching practical skills in mattress and bed-making – providing opportunities for skill development that are not available in a traditional factory or workshop setting for those living with a disability.

Employees are also provided with training in other life skills – including IT, numeracy and literacy – with the aim of developing knowledge and confidence in hopes that they can progress into unsupported employment in time.

Neil Thomson, operations manager at Highland BlindCraft, said: “I think Highland BlindCraft is an amazing place, we are like a family – everyone takes pride in their work and looks out for one another.

We provide an important service, giving people employment who may otherwise be overlooked and invest time in them so they can gain skills to support them in paid employment.” – Neil Thomson, Highland BlindCraft

Now, Highland BlindCraft is best known for producing quality beds, handcrafted in the Inverness workshop on Ardconnel Street.

Delivering the best night’s sleep to homes from Scotland across the UK

Highland BlindCraft produces high quality matresses, beds and wood furniture for businesses and individuals across Scotland. Products come in both standard and made-to-order sizes, so whatever your need, Highland BlindCraft can help.

From mattress construction and firmness to fabric selection and storage; the team will ensure you get the bed of your dreams.

Each mattress, divan and headboard is made in the Inverness city centre factory by a team of skilled craftspeople – each living with a disability.

In order to provide this supported employment to as many disabled people as possible, Highland BlindCraft is on its way to become the number one mattress shop in Inverness and the greater Highland area.

Why should you buy a mattress or bed from Highland BlindCraft? Growing the commercial side of the business allows for the growth of the number of supported positions within the business, and any excess profit will always be put back into the business to provide support for disabled people.

Get a great deal for your business with the Trade sale at Highland BlindCraft

Running from February 19 – March 18, Highland BlindCraft is offering exclusive B2B discounts at its contract sale. Discounts are available for anyone purchasing for hotels, bed and breakfasts, holiday homes and any other type of commercial accommodation. Business owners can peruse a wide range of mattresses, all with relevant fire-safety standards as well as fabrics tested to Crib 5.

At Highland BlindCraft, the money you spend will not only get you a fantastic product, but will also help provide a better quality of life to disabled people in the Highlands.

Learn more about Highland BlindCraft today.