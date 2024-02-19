Stirling Bull Sales: Dumfriesshire breeders secure awards in Charolais

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Bull Sales: Dumfriesshire breeders secure awards in Charolais

Two bulls from the Solwayfirth herd won the champion ad reserve honours.

By Katrina Macarthur
Ian and Dot Goldie secured their first ever overall championship at Stirling, and also took reserve overall.
It was a day to remember for Dumfriesshire Charolais breeders Ian and Dot Goldie of the Solwayfirth herd when they took supreme champion and reserve overall.

A bumper show of 15 classes judged by Gareth Roberts from Welshpool saw the overall honours go to Solwayfirth Tierney, from Greenfield, Cummertrees, Annan.

Mr Roberts said there was a good show of commercial and pedigree bulls forward and his champion was a ”fantastic bull” and something he would aim to breed himself.

His champion is a May 2022-born son of the 11,500gns Glenericht Majestic which has sired bulls to 15,000gns.

Taking second in his class at last year’s Highland Show, he is out of the Solwayfirth Hannibal sired dam Solwayfirth Malibu.

The reserve overall from the same herd was Solwayfirth Topgun, an April 2022-born bull by the same sire.

His dam is Solwayfirth Mae, by Solwayfirth Javelin.

Colin and Fiona Wight’s Carwood herd from Biggar, produced the intermediate champion with Carwood Trojan.

The junior championship was won by the Barclays from Harestone, with the Middletons from New Pitsligo in reserve.

This May 2022-born bull is by the 12,000gns Maerdy Majestic, out of an Elgin Emperor dam named Carwood Mandy.

The reserve intermediate championship was won Goldies Titan from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Ruthwell, Dumfries.

Titan is a July 2022-born embryo bull bred out of the Goldies Ambassador dam, Goldies Goldengirl, which has bred females to 10,000gns.

His sire is the Blelack Digger sired Grentnahouse Heman, with full brothers having sold to 11,500gns and 9,500gns.

Aberdeenshire breeders led the way in the juniors, with the championship going to the Barclay family’s Harestone herd and the reserve won by the Middletons of the Hollywell herd.

Brought out by stockman Robert Marshall, was Harestone Thedalg, an October 2022-born bull by Harestone Rabelias, out of the Maerdy Dublin dam, Harestone Mammamia.

John and Sandra Middleton from Cowfords, New Pitsligo, took reserve with Hollywell T20, an August 2022-born bull by Nuthampstead Judas.

Male champion at last year’s Turriff Show and senior male champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show, he is out of Hollywell Italy, by Clonoulty Andraemon.

