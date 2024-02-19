Stirling Bull Sales: Dumfriesshire breeders secure awards in Charolais

It was a day to remember for Dumfriesshire Charolais breeders Ian and Dot Goldie of the Solwayfirth herd when they took supreme champion and reserve overall.

A bumper show of 15 classes judged by Gareth Roberts from Welshpool saw the overall honours go to Solwayfirth Tierney, from Greenfield, Cummertrees, Annan.

Mr Roberts said there was a good show of commercial and pedigree bulls forward and his champion was a ”fantastic bull” and something he would aim to breed himself.

His champion is a May 2022-born son of the 11,500gns Glenericht Majestic which has sired bulls to 15,000gns.

Taking second in his class at last year’s Highland Show, he is out of the Solwayfirth Hannibal sired dam Solwayfirth Malibu.

The reserve overall from the same herd was Solwayfirth Topgun, an April 2022-born bull by the same sire.

His dam is Solwayfirth Mae, by Solwayfirth Javelin.

Colin and Fiona Wight’s Carwood herd from Biggar, produced the intermediate champion with Carwood Trojan.

This May 2022-born bull is by the 12,000gns Maerdy Majestic, out of an Elgin Emperor dam named Carwood Mandy.

The reserve intermediate championship was won Goldies Titan from Hamish Goldie, South Bowerhouses, Ruthwell, Dumfries.

Titan is a July 2022-born embryo bull bred out of the Goldies Ambassador dam, Goldies Goldengirl, which has bred females to 10,000gns.

His sire is the Blelack Digger sired Grentnahouse Heman, with full brothers having sold to 11,500gns and 9,500gns.

Aberdeenshire breeders led the way in the juniors, with the championship going to the Barclay family’s Harestone herd and the reserve won by the Middletons of the Hollywell herd.

Brought out by stockman Robert Marshall, was Harestone Thedalg, an October 2022-born bull by Harestone Rabelias, out of the Maerdy Dublin dam, Harestone Mammamia.

John and Sandra Middleton from Cowfords, New Pitsligo, took reserve with Hollywell T20, an August 2022-born bull by Nuthampstead Judas.

Male champion at last year’s Turriff Show and senior male champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show, he is out of Hollywell Italy, by Clonoulty Andraemon.