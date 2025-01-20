The Seaforth: How a social club housed inside a former Elgin hotel is striving to adapt to ever-changing times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Seaforth: How a social club housed inside a former Elgin hotel is striving to adapt to ever-changing times

The venue on Academy Street - which has a loyal customer base - has begun efforts to attract the younger generation.

Chairman Rob Petrie behind the bar at the Seaforth Club in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

Nearly 70 years ago, the Seaforth Club opened its doors in Elgin town centre.

In 1957, the Seaforth Association purchased the first floor of the Grand Hotel on Academy Street.

They transformed the floor into a bar and separate steward accommodation with an entrance via the main door of the hotel.

In later years, the former hotel was subdivided to form different properties and led to what the Seaforth Club is now.

Today it boasts a lounge and bar on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, there is a large function hall with a bar which also includes a kitchen and darts and pool room.

Chairman Rob Petrie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The social club is managed by a committee.

They employ two full-time bar staff, a cleaner, and four additional part-time staff.

Committee members help out in the bar when needed too.

In recent years, it has been far from easy for the Seaforth Club.

However, the charm of the historic building still pulls people in.

Wall displays at Seaforth Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Chairman Rob Petrie highlighted the rising costs as something that is always on everyone’s minds.

Rob said: “The biggest challenge we face are energy bills, the rising cost of living and everything is expensive as it is an old building.

“However, the character of the building is something that gets people through the door.

“I am a local businessman in the town and I enjoy coming here because it is a friendly and welcoming club.

“I got involved to bring a business perspective and help drive the club forward.”

Inside the Seaforth Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Rob believes the different activities during the week and good food are key in bringing people to the club.

He added: “We have a food offering which includes the likes of mince and tatties, steak pie and macaroni.

“Everybody certainly enjoys a good feed.

“We host inspiring darts on Tuesdays giving people with a learning disability an opportunity to play darts, develop their skills and be part of a team.

“On Wednesdays, we have pool and on Thursdays we have darts.

“These activities all draw people in.

“Meanwhile we often host music acts too which are popular.”

The club has been here for years.

What does the future hold for Seaforth Club?

Seaforth Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Now efforts have started to attract the younger generation to grow trade.

Rob believes it is important to think outside the box.

He said: “Many people who used to drink here are no longer with us and others simply can’t afford it.

“Our loyal customer base has been invaluable, but we need to attract the younger generation.

“That means embracing change and we’re looking to bring in younger musical acts with a local following to help that.

Chairman Rob Petrie and assistant stewardess Morag Murdoch. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “Also we provide affordable drink and food too.

“We will continue to adapt and a new young team member has ramped up our social media to grow our awareness.

“Some young people are still unaware of this venue.

“We are focused on adapting to the times and grow the business.”

Seaforth Club. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The social club is open Tuesdays 4–9pm, Wednesdays 12–10pm, Thursdays 6–11pm, Fridays 12pm–12am, Saturdays 12pm–12:30am, and Sundays 5:30–11pm.

