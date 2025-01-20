The Seaforth: How a social club housed inside a former Elgin hotel is striving to adapt to ever-changing times

Nearly 70 years ago, the Seaforth Club opened its doors in Elgin town centre.

In 1957, the Seaforth Association purchased the first floor of the Grand Hotel on Academy Street.

They transformed the floor into a bar and separate steward accommodation with an entrance via the main door of the hotel.

In later years, the former hotel was subdivided to form different properties and led to what the Seaforth Club is now.

Today it boasts a lounge and bar on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, on the first floor, there is a large function hall with a bar which also includes a kitchen and darts and pool room.

The social club is managed by a committee.

They employ two full-time bar staff, a cleaner, and four additional part-time staff.

Committee members help out in the bar when needed too.

In recent years, it has been far from easy for the Seaforth Club.

However, the charm of the historic building still pulls people in.

Chairman Rob Petrie highlighted the rising costs as something that is always on everyone’s minds.

Rob said: “The biggest challenge we face are energy bills, the rising cost of living and everything is expensive as it is an old building.

“However, the character of the building is something that gets people through the door.

“I am a local businessman in the town and I enjoy coming here because it is a friendly and welcoming club.

“I got involved to bring a business perspective and help drive the club forward.”

Rob believes the different activities during the week and good food are key in bringing people to the club.

He added: “We have a food offering which includes the likes of mince and tatties, steak pie and macaroni.

“Everybody certainly enjoys a good feed.

“We host inspiring darts on Tuesdays giving people with a learning disability an opportunity to play darts, develop their skills and be part of a team.

“On Wednesdays, we have pool and on Thursdays we have darts.

“These activities all draw people in.

“Meanwhile we often host music acts too which are popular.”

What does the future hold for Seaforth Club?

Now efforts have started to attract the younger generation to grow trade.

Rob believes it is important to think outside the box.

He said: “Many people who used to drink here are no longer with us and others simply can’t afford it.

“Our loyal customer base has been invaluable, but we need to attract the younger generation.

“That means embracing change and we’re looking to bring in younger musical acts with a local following to help that.

He added: “Also we provide affordable drink and food too.

“We will continue to adapt and a new young team member has ramped up our social media to grow our awareness.

“Some young people are still unaware of this venue.

“We are focused on adapting to the times and grow the business.”

The social club is open Tuesdays 4–9pm, Wednesdays 12–10pm, Thursdays 6–11pm, Fridays 12pm–12am, Saturdays 12pm–12:30am, and Sundays 5:30–11pm.

