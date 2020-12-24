North airports to provide ‘skeleton schedule for lifeline and essential flights’ during level 4 restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

North airports will remain open to provide a “skeleton schedule for lifeline and essential flights” when Covid-19 restrictions are stepped up from Boxing Day.

Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial) said it had reviewed operating hours at its 11 terminals this week to ensure services including medical transfers, Royal Mail deliveries and energy industry transport can continue.

In a statement, the organisation added: “Following the strict measures announced by the Prime Minister and the First Minister on December 19, we have been liaising closely with Transport Scotland and our aviation partners to ensure our airports can continue their unique role in providing lifeline and essential services so vital for our communities.

“In order to maintain these vital air links, our airports will remain open to accommodate a skeleton schedule for lifeline and essential flights.

“Hial’s priority remains the provision of vital services for our communities whilst at the same time maintaining the health and wellbeing of our staff. Therefore, to ensure essential services – including medical and NHS patient transfer, Royal Mail, and the energy industry – can continue, Hial has reviewed the operating hours at each of its 11 airports to maintain staffing resilience.”

Hial, which is owned by the Scottish Government, operates 10 air terminal in the Highlands and Islands and Dundee Airport.

All Hial’s airports will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Details about other opening times are available on the organisation’s website.