£4 million funding to be made available for creation of new green jobs

Scottish Enterprise (SE) said yesterday it was to make £4 million available to firms throughout the country to stimulate the creation of new green jobs.

It is the first of a series of grant funding calls the quango has planned to support post-pandemic economic recovery and advance Scotland’s net-zero ambitions.

The £4m initial round will open to applications on Tuesday May 18, with grants from £50,000 up to a maximum of £500,000 being awarded on a competitive basis.

It is part of a £27m package of green funding SE aims to distribute to businesses operating in Scotland over the next three years.

Supported through the Scottish Government’s Green Jobs Fund, the funding is also in line with SE’s wider commitment to help deliver an energy transition that produces “benefits for our environment, people and economic prosperity”.

SE said the latest funding, together with a previous £140m commitment and other initiatives like the Low Carbon Challenge Fund underlined its key role in a green economic recovery.

The economic development agency wants to hear from firms producing goods or providing services that benefit the environment or help to conserve natural resources, and support “jobs that help drive more environmentally friendly processes in Scottish businesses”.

SE interim chief executive Linda Hanna said: “Green economic growth is a long-standing area of focus and competitive advantage for Scotland internationally.

“It’s the ideal fit for our inaugural call ahead of COP26 coming to Glasgow, and signals the first of several investment and business support opportunities Scottish Enterprise will be offering.

“It has been designed to be relevant to a wide range of business who are helping create new quality green jobs that will improve the environment and help drive Scotland’s transition to a net-zero economy by 2045.”

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “As well as tackling the Covid-19 crisis and supporting our economy in the immediate term, it also crucial we lay the foundations for a green recovery, and our budget set out a record £1.9 billion to tackle climate change and create good, green jobs in 2021-22.

“Throughout the pandemic Scottish Enterprise and our other agencies have played a key role getting lifeline funds to businesses across the country.

“As we look to emerge from lockdown this vital work continues, and this first call for the new green jobs fund will help us rebuild a fairer, stronger and greener Scotland.”

SE said the launch of its green jobs call also signalled its adoption of a “time-bound” approach to grant funding that replaces its previous model.

The full programme of calls covering a wide range of economic growth opportunities, including a further £4m green-focused round, will be published “in due course”, the agency added.

The government is investing £100m over the next five years to help businesses create new jobs via the Green Jobs Fund.

It aims to invest £50m through SE, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, and South of Scotland Enterprise to help businesses which provide sustainable and/or low carbon products and services to develop, grow and create jobs.

A total of £8m from the fund was earmarked for SE’s green calls over 2021-22.