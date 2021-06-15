Apprenticeship event showcases opportunities in renewables

The chance to take the first step on the career path in the renewable energy sector will be in the spotlight at an event this week.

North East Scotland College (NESCol) and Vestas Wind Systems will host an online information session tomorrow (June 16) for anyone interested in finding out more about modern apprenticeship opportunities.

The one-hour session, running from 6.30pm, will include presentations from the college and the company, as well as a live question and answer section with the panel.

The modern apprentice route represents an attractive pathway for anyone with a passion for renewables.” Andrew Wilson, Vestas Wind Systems

NESCol business development director Duncan Abernethy said: “Renewables represent one of the region’s key growth sectors and we have already seen rapid growth in wind power in particular.

“To support this expansion it’s vital the north-east has a workforce equipped with the knowledge and skills unique to these emerging industries, and there are fantastic options for those with an interest in early entry.

“Modern apprenticeships are one of those opportunities and, together with employers, the college is moving forward at pace with exciting new programmes that will provide the foundation for long and rewarding careers.”

Live on Teams

The event will be hosted on the Teams Live platform. Attendees can join via their browser or via the Teams app. Join the online session by clicking here.

Andrew Wilson, service manager with Vestas Wind Systems, said: “We design, manufacture, install and service turbines across the world.

“The north-east is a key market for Vestas and adding talented and committed technicians to our team is vital to our growth strategy.

“The modern apprentice route represents an attractive pathway for anyone with a passion for renewables and we are keen to share more about those opportunities and our plans for the future.”

