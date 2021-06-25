Granite City business Northwood (Aberdeen) expands into Aberdeenshire

North-east lettings and estate agency Northwood (Aberdeen) has opened a second branch, in Inverurie.

Managing director Laura Mearns said she and the rest of the firm’s 12-strong team were “really excited” by the potential for the new shop to help grow the business across Aberdeen city and shire.

The Inverurie branch, at 23 West High Street, is a satellite to the main outlet on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

© Supplied by Northwood (Aberdeen)

Northwood (Aberdeen), is a franchise of Northwood GB – part of lettings group Belvoir – and among the brand’s near-90 strong network of offices around the UK.

Laura Mearns and her husband, Steven, launched the north-east business in January 2009.

In 2019 it was named franchise of the year at Northwood GB’s annual conference and awards in Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

Commenting on its expansion in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis, Mrs Mearns said: “It’s been an exceptionally challenging period for all businesses.

“Throughout the pandemic Northwood has supported its clients and adapted their operations to ensure properties continue to be let and sold adhering to all government guidelines for their sector.”

It was the ideal home for Northwood’s Aberdeenshire hub.” Laura Mearns, managing director, Northwood (Aberdeen)

She added: “Inverurie is the second largest town in the north-east, with a growing population, and we are excited to be one of the many businesses now trading from this location.

“With a busy town centre and fast-paced housing market, it was the ideal home for Northwood’s Aberdeenshire hub.

“Footfall is increasing and people are eager to get out and about – it’s great to see such a buzz in the high street.

Passionate advocate of ‘buy local’

“We are very passionate about supporting and promoting the ‘buy local’ message and we are really looking forward to getting to know other business owners in the area.”

One of the firm’s property team in the Aberdeen office, Juliet McPherson, has been promoted to lettings manager and now runs the new Inverurie branch, with support from Mrs Mearns and operations director Matt Pullinger.

Mrs Mearns said opportunities to create new jobs “will be there” as the business continues to grow in Aberdeenshire and as “we establish ourselves in Inverurie.”

