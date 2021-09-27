Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Fierce Beer’s thirst for success

By Keith Findlay
September 27, 2021, 6:00 am
Fierce Beer's founding duo: Operations director Dave McHardy, left, and managing director Dave Grant.
Fierce Beer has become one of the north-east’s craft-brewing success stories since Dave Grant and Dave McHardy co-founded the business in 2016.

Five years on, the multi-award-winning brewery has built a thriving direct-to-consumer business, owns bars in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Manchester, is active in high-growth international markets, and has a string of collaborations around the world.

China and Russia are now big export markets for us, with huge populations and lots of scope for growth.”

Dave Grant, managing director, Fierce Beer.

From day one, Fierce had a strong focus on innovation. It produces flavour-packed beers ranging from traditional pilsners, juicy hop bombs and fruity sensations to barrel-aged stouts and tart sours.

The past 18 months posed challenges but also provided an opportunity to pause and plan.

Re-focusing the sales team on e-commerce paid dividends, and Fierce – based in Dyce, Aberdeen – now delivers directly to consumers across Scotland.

Recent investment in its production facilities has tripled capacity, with bigger tanks and a new brewhouse paving the way for future growth.

Managing director Dave Grant said: “We’ve had immense local support and that’s increased in the past 18 months.

“Direct-to-consumer sales of small packs of cans and bottles have taken off and continue to grow.

“Our sales team is working on our e-commerce channel and social media to maximum effect. Small packs are good business, compared to the traditional casks and kegs to distributors model that prevailed in the industry.

“The trend for home-delivered beer subscription boxes has also driven big increases in volume, working with businesses like Beer52.”

He added: “We continue to innovate with new brews and introduced a core range of four gluten-free beers that people can return to.

“That’s worked for pubs and venues, and we have had solid support locally from McGinty’s Group and others as hospitality continues to recover.”

Exports have been more challenging, with Fierce’s pre-pandemic European markets impacted by Covid and Brexit.

But new emerging markets have acquired a taste for the firm’s beers, Mr Grant said, adding: “China and Russia are now big export markets for us, with huge populations and lots of scope for growth.”

Meanwhile, collaborations with other brewers have opened up new market entry routes.

Mr Grant said: “We have partnered with brewers including South Africa’s Devil’s Peak, the New Zealand Beer Collective and Gweilo Beer from Hong Kong, brewing beers for them in the UK.

“They’ve done the same for us in their home markets. It is an effective way to build the brand, learn from like-minded people, showcase beers to new audiences and reduce environmental impact by not shipping containers of beer halfway around the world.”

