Team Scotland ready to take on the world (of seafood) in Barcelona

Nearly 30 seafood firms behind as many species and more are flying the flag for Scottish exports at a major trade event in Spain this week.

Seafood Expo Global (SEG) takes place in Barcelona from tomorrow to Thursday and “Team Scotland” is out in force looking to grab opportunities in existing and new markets.

SEG and Seafood Processing Global, which is taking place at the same venue simultaneously, together make up the world’s largest seafood trade fair.

More than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 89 countries are vying for a slice of a global market with an estimated value of £194 billion and expected to be worth nearly £260bn by 2025.

Seafood buyers and professionals from more than 150 countries attended the event annually when it was held in Brussels, Belgium, in the years before the Covid pandemic.

Buyers on the hunt for suppliers at the events include airlines, cruise operators, supermarkets, restaurants hotels, processors, wholesalers and public sector organisations.

The Scottish contingent in Spain includes many first-time exhibitors.

Team Scotland showcasing wide array of seafood

Eighteen producers representing a sea to plate journey involving fishers and processors are attending as part of a Scottish pavilion organised by trade body Seafood Scotland.

Another 11 companies are exhibiting independently.

More than 30 Scottish fish and shellfish species are represented, including salmon, trout, langoustine, crab, lobster and scallops as well as a range of white-fish and pelagics.

Exhibitors on the Scotland pavilion include north and north-east firms The Crab Company (Scotland), Associated Seafoods, Wester Ross Salmon, International Fish Canners, Nolan Seafoods, Norsea, Organic Sea Harvest, Loch Duart, PDK Shellfish, Sutherlands of Portsoy, the Scottish West Coast Langoustine Co-operative, Simpson Fish and Lunar Freezing.

Among the “independents” at the show are Denholm Seafoods, Macduff Shellfish, Pelagia, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, Caley Seafoods/J Marr and Scot West Seafoods.

Other fish farmers joining in the battle for business include Salmon Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms and the Scottish Salmon Company, Leroy Seafoods and Mowi.

Positive atmosphere anticipated

A Scottish seafood bar has always been a popular draw at past SEG events, so it is no surprise then it is back again for 2022, offering complimentary lunchtime treats.

The Scotland pavilion is also hosting demonstrations at Seafood Scotland’s “chef’s table”, where products will be expertly cooked in front of up to 10 pre-booked guests.

Seafood Scotland head of trade marketing Natalie Bell said: “As the first SEG since the pandemic and post Brexit, we are anticipating a positive atmosphere and a high level of interest in Scottish seafood, and we will be working hard to turn that interest into sales.

“We will be focusing on promoting Scotland’s premium seafood including our highly sought-after shellfish, salmon, white-fish and pelagic species to both existing and new contacts.

“SEG is a prime opportunity to showcase the wide array of species available from our coastline to new faces and to finally reconnect with old friends.

“It is the largest seafood marketplace in the world, and it’s great to be back.”

Spain is the biggest export market for Scottish shellfish.

Exhibiting for the first time at SEG, the Scottish Nephrops (prawns) Programme Board (SNPB) is spearheading a drive to make this country’s langoustines the No1 choice globally. SNPB manager Matthew Hurst will host a “Barcelona learning journey” for international buyers.