Team Scotland ready to take on the world (of seafood) in Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Scotland business

Team Scotland ready to take on the world (of seafood) in Barcelona

By Keith Findlay
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scottish seafood firms are going to be showcasing their products in Spain.
Scottish seafood firms are going to be showcasing their products in Spain.

Nearly 30 seafood firms behind as many species and more are flying the flag for Scottish exports at a major trade event in Spain this week.

Seafood Expo Global (SEG) takes place in Barcelona from tomorrow to Thursday and “Team Scotland” is out in force looking to grab opportunities in existing and new markets.

SEG and Seafood Processing Global, which is taking place at the same venue simultaneously, together make up the world’s largest seafood trade fair.

More than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 89 countries are vying for a slice of a global market with an estimated value of £194 billion and expected to be worth nearly £260bn by 2025.

It is the largest seafood marketplace in the world, and it’s great to be back.”

Natalie Bell, Seafood Scotland.

Seafood buyers and professionals from more than 150 countries attended the event annually when it was held in Brussels, Belgium, in the years before the Covid pandemic.

Buyers on the hunt for suppliers at the events include airlines, cruise operators, supermarkets, restaurants hotels, processors, wholesalers and public sector organisations.

Barcelona will next week play host to the world’s largest seafood trade event.

The Scottish contingent in Spain includes many first-time exhibitors.

Team Scotland showcasing wide array of seafood

Eighteen producers representing a sea to plate journey involving fishers and processors are attending as part of a Scottish pavilion organised by trade body Seafood Scotland.

Another 11 companies are exhibiting independently.

More than 30 Scottish fish and shellfish species are represented, including salmon, trout, langoustine, crab, lobster and scallops as well as a range of white-fish and pelagics.

Exhibitors on the Scotland pavilion include north and north-east firms The Crab Company (Scotland), Associated Seafoods, Wester Ross Salmon, International Fish Canners, Nolan Seafoods, Norsea, Organic Sea Harvest, Loch Duart, PDK Shellfish, Sutherlands of Portsoy, the Scottish West Coast Langoustine Co-operative, Simpson Fish and Lunar Freezing.

Among the “independents” at the show are Denholm Seafoods, Macduff Shellfish, Pelagia, Cooke Aquaculture Scotland, Caley Seafoods/J Marr and Scot West Seafoods.

Other fish farmers joining in the battle for business include Salmon Scotland, Scottish Sea Farms and the Scottish Salmon Company, Leroy Seafoods and Mowi.

Positive atmosphere anticipated

A Scottish seafood bar has always been a popular draw at past SEG events, so it is no surprise then it is back again for 2022, offering complimentary lunchtime treats.

The Scotland pavilion is also hosting demonstrations at Seafood Scotland’s “chef’s table”, where products will be expertly cooked in front of up to 10 pre-booked guests.

Scottish seafood trade stands have always been a big hit at SEG.

Seafood Scotland head of trade marketing Natalie Bell said: “As the first SEG since the pandemic and post Brexit, we are anticipating a positive atmosphere and a high level of interest in Scottish seafood, and we will be working hard to turn that interest into sales.

“We will be focusing on promoting Scotland’s premium seafood including our highly sought-after shellfish, salmon, white-fish and pelagic species to both existing and new contacts.

“SEG is a prime opportunity to showcase the wide array of species available from our coastline to new faces and to finally reconnect with old friends.

“It is the largest seafood marketplace in the world, and it’s great to be back.”

Scottish langoustines.

Spain is the biggest export market for Scottish shellfish.

Exhibiting for the first time at SEG, the Scottish Nephrops (prawns) Programme Board (SNPB) is spearheading a drive to make this country’s langoustines the No1 choice globally. SNPB manager Matthew Hurst will host a “Barcelona learning journey” for international buyers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]