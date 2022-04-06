Mowi’s Salmon Wagon: The innovative food truck raising funds for Scottish charities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Have you ever stumbled across a food truck serving mouth-watering, fresh produce at an event? Of course, but I’ll one up that.

Have you ever stumbled across a food truck serving mouth-watering, fresh produce at an event, which donates all cash raised to a local charity?

For those that answered no, I’d like to introduce you to Mowi’s Salmon Wagon – an initiative launched to help raise money for charities and communities across Scotland.

How does it do this? By selling salmon fillet burgers and noodle salads, of course.

The striking food truck was set to launch in March 2020, however, the coronavirus pandemic had other ideas.

So the team behind the concept is looking forward to finally seeing the wagon hit the road and visit a line-up of events from Monday May 2 this year.

Mowi’s Salmon Wagon: What is it?

The Mowi Salmon Wagon is the brainchild of members of Mowi Scotland, the UK’s largest supplier of farm-raised salmon.

It arrives at events fully stocked by Mowi and is manned by their chefs, meaning all of the proceeds from the sale of food benefit local causes.

Charities and communities have the opportunity to apply to have the wagon at their event at the beginning of the year, with the panel then selecting a calendar of events and charities to support. In total, 10 were chosen.

Salmon fillet burgers and noodle salads

Two tasty meals are available for customers to order – a salmon burger and a noodle salad.

All the salmon available at Mowi’s Salmon Wagon is fresh, having been raised and processed in the Highlands and Islands region. It is then barbecued at the wagon ahead of being served.

“The focal point of each dish is a fresh fillet of barbequed salmon,” says community engagement officer at Mowi Scotland, Jayne MacKay, who has worked at the company for 32 years.

“The combinations are delicious, but if you want to try the salmon on its own, then we can do that too.”

When asked about where the concept came from, she added: “Barbequing salmon has always been something we have done at community events throughout the years.

“It was the launch of our new brand in 2019, going from Marine Harvest to Mowi, that felt to us like the right time to build a bespoke food van that can quickly pull up to community events around Scotland and serve fresh salmon hot off the grill.

“We were set to launch in March 2020 just when the pandemic took hold in Scotland, so had to cancel all that year’s – and subsequent – events.

“It’s been a frustrating two years but we are delighted to finally see the striking Mowi Salmon Wagon hit the road.”

2022 schedule

Travelling from Arisaig to Kingussie, where exactly is the wagon heading this summer?

Here’s where and when you can spy it, along with the charity that will be benefitting at each specific event:

Monday, May 2 – Kentallen & Duror Community Centre Lagnaha Stage Scottish 6 Day Trials in Duror, supporting The Kentallen & Duror Community Centre

– Kentallen & Duror Community Centre Lagnaha Stage Scottish 6 Day Trials in Duror, supporting The Kentallen & Duror Community Centre Saturday, May 7 – Road to the Isles Marathon and Festival of Running in Arisaig, supporting Mallaig Pool and Leisure

– Road to the Isles Marathon and Festival of Running in Arisaig, supporting Mallaig Pool and Leisure Saturday, May 28 – Rosyth Gala in Rosyth, supporting EATS Rosyth

– Rosyth Gala in Rosyth, supporting EATS Rosyth Wednesday, June 8 – Aquaculture Careers Event at Lochgilphead High School, supporting Lochgilphead School Campus

– Aquaculture Careers Event at Lochgilphead High School, supporting Lochgilphead School Campus Saturday, July 2 – Glengarry Highland Games in Invergarry, supporting local charities and schools

– Glengarry Highland Games in Invergarry, supporting local charities and schools Thursday, July 21 – North Uist Agricultural Show in Hosta, North Uist, supporting North Uist Agricultural Society

– North Uist Agricultural Show in Hosta, North Uist, supporting North Uist Agricultural Society Saturday, July 23 – Lochs Agricultural Show in Laxay, Isle of Lewis, supporting Lochs Agricultural Society

– Lochs Agricultural Show in Laxay, Isle of Lewis, supporting Lochs Agricultural Society Saturday, August 13 – Sunart Show in Strontian, supporting Sunart & District Agricultural Society

– Sunart Show in Strontian, supporting Sunart & District Agricultural Society Saturday, September 10 – Maritime Day in Kyle, supporting RNLI

– Maritime Day in Kyle, supporting RNLI Saturday, September 17 – Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final in Kingussie, supporting Mowi Youth Fund

Jayne said: “Nothing is better than sharing stories over a delicious meal. We really look forward to once again engaging with friends and neighbours in the communities where we do business and sharing stories and tasty food.”

For more information on the Mowi Salmon Wagon, visit mowisalmonwagon.co.uk

