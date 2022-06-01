Property federation’s new chairman aims to forge new partnerships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Property federation’s new chairman aims to forge new partnerships

By Keith Findlay
June 1, 2022, 11:45 am
Stephen Lewis, new chairman of the Scottish Property Federation.
HDF Property Group managing director Stephen Lewis has been unveiled as the new chairman of the Scottish Property Federation (SPF).

Mr Lewis was formally appointed to the role at the industry body’s annual conference in Edinburgh this week.

He succeeds Kevin Robertson, managing director of KR Developments.

Maria Francke, director at MF Planning has stepped up to become SPF vice-chairwoman.

It is time for us to look to the future and ensure our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.”

Stephen Lewis, chairman, Scottish Property Federation.

Mr Lewis has more than 25 years’ commercial property experience in both the private and public sectors, across roles in asset management, agency and development.

He has led the property division of Glasgow-based HFD since 2008 and was instrumental in delivering the first net-zero carbon office development in Scotland’s largest city.

HFD’s property portfolio includes the CityPark office development in Aberdeen.

Mr Lewis said important he was taking up his new role at an important time for Scotland’s built environment.

He added: “With the recovery from the pandemic under way, it is time for us to look to the future and ensure our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.

“Significant challenges still lie ahead, however, not least the continued headwinds affecting our town and city centres, and the huge challenge ahead of decarbonising both new and existing buildings.

Rising costs

“We face rising costs in many parts of our industry too, from energy and materials.

“Collaboration will be key to addressing these important issues, not just between the industry and local and national governments, but also within the industry as these problems will be best tackled collectively.

“My priority from day one will be to enhance these essential relationships and seek to forge new partnerships.”

He also said he was looking forward to continuing the “stellar work” started by his predecessor to support the next generation of property professionals and to “reach out to people that may not have considered a career in our industry before”.

