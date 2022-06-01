Property federation’s new chairman aims to forge new partnerships

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

HDF Property Group managing director Stephen Lewis has been unveiled as the new chairman of the Scottish Property Federation (SPF).

Mr Lewis was formally appointed to the role at the industry body’s annual conference in Edinburgh this week.

He succeeds Kevin Robertson, managing director of KR Developments.

Maria Francke, director at MF Planning has stepped up to become SPF vice-chairwoman.

It is time for us to look to the future and ensure our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.” Stephen Lewis, chairman, Scottish Property Federation.

Mr Lewis has more than 25 years’ commercial property experience in both the private and public sectors, across roles in asset management, agency and development.

He has led the property division of Glasgow-based HFD since 2008 and was instrumental in delivering the first net-zero carbon office development in Scotland’s largest city.

HFD’s property portfolio includes the CityPark office development in Aberdeen.

Mr Lewis said important he was taking up his new role at an important time for Scotland’s built environment.

He added: “With the recovery from the pandemic under way, it is time for us to look to the future and ensure our industry is in the best possible position to meet the changing and diverse needs of communities across Scotland.

“Significant challenges still lie ahead, however, not least the continued headwinds affecting our town and city centres, and the huge challenge ahead of decarbonising both new and existing buildings.

Rising costs

“We face rising costs in many parts of our industry too, from energy and materials.

“Collaboration will be key to addressing these important issues, not just between the industry and local and national governments, but also within the industry as these problems will be best tackled collectively.

“My priority from day one will be to enhance these essential relationships and seek to forge new partnerships.”

He also said he was looking forward to continuing the “stellar work” started by his predecessor to support the next generation of property professionals and to “reach out to people that may not have considered a career in our industry before”.