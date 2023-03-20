One in seven Scots living on the breadline as cost-of-living crisis bites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

One in seven Scots living on the breadline as cost-of-living crisis bites

By Keith Findlay
March 20, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: March 20, 2023, 7:00 am
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock

One in seven Scottish adults have £20 or less to live on after paying for essentials each month, a survey has found.

StepChange Debt Charity said its YouGov poll highlighted the “dire” state of households finances on both sides of the border.

Households throughout the UK are facing higher council tax, less support with energy bills and increased rent or mortgage payments.

More than a year on from the start of the cost-of-living crisis, financial resilience is clearly very low.”

Sharon Bell, head of StepChange Debt Charity Scotland

The survey reached 190 Scottish adults and its findings coincide with Debt Awareness Week.

If extrapolated across the whole population, it suggests more than 600,000 adults in Scotland – 14% of the total – have £20 or less left over each month after paying for essentials. A further 7% have nothing at all, StepChange said.

This chimes with StepChange Scotland data showing more than one-quarter (27%) of clients are in a negative budget, meaning that after a debt advice session and counselling their expenses exceed their income.

Higher interest rates take their toll

The poll also revealed the impact of nine consecutive interest rate rises on mortgage holders and renters, nearly two-thirds (60%) of whom expect housing payments to rise within a year.

StepChange is calling for the Scottish and UK governments to take action to stop households falling into problem debt and remaining trapped in a long-term debt spiral.

Ideas include welfare payments keeping up with inflation, a fairer approach to enforcement, especially for energy debt, and the write off of arrears when someone cannot afford to pay.

A growing number of Scots are worried about paying their bills. Image: Shutterstock

Sharon Bell, head of StepChange Debt Charity Scotland, said: “We welcomed the UK government taking action in last week’s Budget to extend the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) for a further three months.

“But with the Energy Bill Support Scheme (EBSS) coming to an end, households are still very worried about how they’re going to cope come April.

“It’s not just energy bills that are decimating household budgets, with most renters and mortgage holders now facing a rise in housing payments over the next 12 months.

Long-term solutions required

“More than a year on from the start of the cost-of-living crisis, financial resilience is clearly very low. Too many people are left with little to nothing each month after covering their basic living costs.”

She added: “The Scottish and UK governments must commit to longer term solutions which will protect financially vulnerable households from worsening debt and destitution due to circumstances outside of their control.

“It’s vital that people know free and impartial debt advice exists, and aren’t put off by any misunderstandings around what happens when you seek help with problem debt.”

Too many people are left with little to nothing each month after covering their basic living costs.”

While the EPG has been extended, the EBSS, which has seen households receive a £400 discount on their bills is coming to an end on March 31.

StepChange’s survey found nearly two in five (38%) Scottish adults expect to have to borrow to cope. Nearly one-fifth (18%) think they’ll be driven into problem debt.

In order to pay for the continually increasing cost of essentials, more than one-quarter (27%) of survey respondents will be using savings or other assets.

Nearly one in six (15%) Scottish adults do not know debt advice services even exist.

And more than one in five (22%) wrongly believe contacting a debt advice organisation will have a negative impact on their credit score.

Advice for getting out of debt and accessing StepChange support can be found at www.stepchange.org

From budgeting tips, to information on benefits and StepChange’s online debt advice tool, there’s a wealth of information on how to start on the path to becoming debt-free.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland business

Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Whisky tax: A commitment was made and it should be honoured, says Billy Walker
3
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Fishers urge Holyrood to rethink 'catastrophic' plans for HPMAs
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy 'excellence' awards
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Investors swoop for seven north and north-east hotels
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
: Left to right: Adam Maitland (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns), Iain Landsman (founder of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate), Craig Hutcheon (co-owner of Hutcheon Mearns).
New commercial real estate business launches in Scotland
Piles of coins in front of a Scottish Saltire
Scotland ended year with a GDP whimper
Springfield Properties chief executive Innes Smith
Springfield boss Innes Smith reveals what he would say to next first minister if…
Business men shaking hands on a deal at a solar farm.
Oiling the wheels of Net Zero: recent M&A deals and trends
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Business owners fear bottle return scheme could 'destroy' firms

Most Read

1
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Is the cost-of-living crisis about to become a debt crisis? Image: Shutterstock
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented