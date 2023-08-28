Shedding light on solar panels for your home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Shedding light on solar panels for your home

Home Energy Scotland's need-to-know guide to going solar.

By Presented by Home Energy Scotland
New build houses with solar panels.
Would installing solar panels benefit you?

They’re now a familiar sight on many roofs and increasing in popularity in the UK. In the age of very high energy costs is it time you unleashed the benefits of solar panels and installed them too? Here’s what you need to know.

Solar electricity panels, also known as solar photovoltaics (PV), capture light from the sun and convert it into electricity for your home.

They’re a series of flat panels, ideally pointed somewhere between south-east and south-west, preferably at an angle, so they can get as much light as possible during the day.

Solar panels and heat pumps can significantly reduce your energy costs and environmental impact.

They’re particularly well-suited for rural homes, and Home Energy Scotland’s advisors can provide guidance on their benefits, costs and suitability for your specific needs.

Here are some good reasons why they could work for you:

Cut your electricity bills

Energy costs are a significant concern for many households right now. If you’re generating your own energy your electricity bills will reduce, saving you money every year. Find out how much you could save by using Energy Saving Trust’s solar energy calculator.

Reduce CO2

Installing solar electricity panels will help you reduce your carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, as electricity generated from sunlight produces no CO2 emissions. Electricity from the grid via your energy supplier is responsible for some CO2 emissions, because the grid’s electricity is made up from a mix of sources, some of which include burning fossil fuels.

Financial support

You might be eligible for help with the upfront cost under the Scottish Government’s Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan scheme. If you already have renewables, talk to Home Energy Scotland about using the grant and loan to help add solar PV and an energy storage system to power your heat pump, or visit Home Energy Scotland’s Find Funding page for current guidance.

Self-reliance

Generating your own energy also helps lessen the impact of potential electricity price rises in the future. Installing an energy storage system also means you can use generated energy when you need it or at times of peak demand. You can also sell energy back to the grid.

What else do you need to know?

Solar panels on a roof.
There are grants and loans available to help cover some of the costs of solar panel installation.

As stated earlier, your roof should face south, south-east or south-west to maximise the power output of your panels. Although you can install the panels facing in other directions, they won’t generate as much electricity.

Solar electricity panels will generate electricity during the day, so try to use appliances (like your washing machine) during daylight hours to take full advantage of the free electricity.

Installing solar panels can cost several thousands of pounds, but with the Home Energy Scotland Grant and Loan, you can get help to cover part of the upfront costs. Under the scheme, funding for solar PV and energy storage systems is currently only available as part of a package together with a heat pump, or high heat retention storage heaters, or a biomass heating system in limited circumstances where a heat pump is not suitable for a property.

A rural uplift worth up to £1,500 is also available to provide extra support to rural and island homes which can face increased costs with heat pumps installations.

Are solar panels right for my home?

Orientation of the roof: to get the best overall performance throughout the year from PV, your roof should ideally face south at a pitched angle of 30 to 40 degrees from the horizontal. However, east- or west-facing roofs can provide up to 85% of this performance and could even support you using more of your own generated electricity if your energy habits mean you’re more likely to use more electricity during the morning or afternoon. Installation is not recommended on roofs facing north.

Shading: any shading on a single module will affect the performance of all the panels because of the way modules are connected, unless you use multiple inverters. A system can cope with some shading early or late in the day without much reduction in overall output, but it should not be shaded between 10am and 4pm. Nearby trees, chimneys, TV aerials and other buildings commonly create shade, so you should take account of them before installing.

Space needed: the average system size of around 3.5kWp requires around 20m2 roof area. You can fit smaller or larger systems if you have the space.

Fitting panels to your roof: solar PV can be easily added onto most houses by integrating them into a new roof or bolting them to an existing one. As PV panels are made up of modules of about 1m x 1m, an ‘array’ can be designed to fit virtually any shape and size.

Installation: installing a solar PV system is not very disruptive and most systems are installed in two or three days. Unless your home is single storey, you’ll need to have scaffolding put up. The fixing system used to hold solar PV panels on your roof must be strong enough to support the weight of the panels in all weather conditions, including strong wind. They also need to be able to withstand a wide range of temperatures and to be installed so that they don’t let water get in through your roof.

Looking for free, impartial advice?

Visit the Home Energy Scotland website or call Home Energy Scotland free on 0808 888 2282 to speak to an advisor. 

