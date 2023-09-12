New investment bank Cavendish targets North Sea energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New investment bank Cavendish targets North Sea energy

Neil McDonald, head of Scotland at the firm, says it wants to support growing energy firms.

By Keith Findlay
Beautiful sunset in the North Sea offshore wind farm.
Cavendish has North Sea energy business in its sights. Image: Shutterstock

Independent investment bank Cavendish is targeting north and north-east energy companies as a potential source of business following its launch today.

Scotland’s newest bank was created through the merger of Cenkos Securities and finnCap Group.

Operating from Cenkos’ old site in Edinburgh, as well as offices in London, its activities span private capital, debt advisory and equity capital market services.

Its “industrials” segment includes oil and gas, automotive and aerospace through to support services such as logistics, engineering, transportation and waste processing.

Cavendish boasts global reach

The merger brings together economically key sector and specialism expertise in areas including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), technology, healthcare and energy. Clients also have access to a wide range of global resources through Cavendish’s membership of the Oaklins financial services network.

Cavendish has inherited nearly 30 clients in the Scottish energy industry through its formation.

Neil McDonald, head of Scotland at the firm, said: “The merger gives us opportunities to support growing energy companies… at an earlier stage. We see massive potential for a whole range of energy business in Scotland in the next few years.”

Neil McDonald, head of Scotland at Cavendish.
Neil McDonald, head of Scotland at Cavendish. Image: The Nisse Consultancy

He added: “The creation of this new full-service investment bank means we can serve growing Scottish companies which may not yet be ready to raise money on the public markets, but have a need to access either private or debt capital to fuel their ambitions.

“The addition of an established M&A capacity and an international network brings in the potential for Scottish businesses to acquire to grow, or for owners to either list on public markets or sell when the time is right.”

Mr McDonald was previously co-head of natural resources and energy at Cenkos.

More than 200 London-listed clients

According to Cavendish, the group has about 220 clients listed either on the London Stock Exchange or Alternative Investment Market – the most of any UK small and midcap investment bank.

The Cavendish name comes from a business within the merged companies’ portfolio.

