Billy Dodds aiming to restore Caley Thistle’s physicality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds aiming to restore Caley Thistle’s physicality

Inverness are on an eight-match winless streak, ahead of Saturday's trip to Raith Rovers.

By Andy Skinner
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds is intent on restoring Caley Thistle’s physical presence in their return to Championship action.

Inverness suffered a 4-2 loss to Arbroath to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

Dodds made eight changes to his side for the trip to Gayfield, taking the opportunity to rotate his squad.

Experienced campaigners such as Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and David Carson were not included among the matchday squad.

David Carson in action against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

The defeat means Caley Jags have now failed to win any of their last eight matches, with seven of those ending in defeat.

Inverness are now eagerly aiming to kick-start their season when they face a Raith Rovers side who are undefeated in their opening four league games at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

Prior to the end of the month, Caley Jags host leaders Dundee United before returning to Arbroath on league duty.

Dodds felt his side were physically outdone by the Red Lichties at the weekend, which he will seek to address in an effort to return to winning ways.

He said: “I said to them at the start of the game to put themselves in my mind for the team. That’s all we can do in these sorts of games.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS

“We acknowledge we have to get better. It doesn’t matter what kind of game we are playing in.

“We’ve got to recognise what kind of team we had out, and what we wanted to achieve.

“We wanted to get through, but we also wanted other things.

“Dick Campbell made four changes, and I made eight.

“I think it will be a different game when we come back to Arbroath, that’s what I would say.

“I don’t think physically we will be as outdone as we were on Saturday.”

Inverness boss demands competition for places

Despite the manner of Saturday’s defeat, Dodds felt some players who were drafted in to present their case for more regular game time did their chances no harm.

He added: “We had good moments in the game, for the type of side I had out.

“I thought Luis Longstaff was really good, and I thought Robbie Thompson was excellent. Morgan Boyes was really good at the back.

Robbie Thompson in action against Arbroath. Image: SNS

“I can see he is going to be a good player for the club. He is solid and dependable – and I want the rest of my defenders to be like that.

“They are the ones that got involved in the physical side.

“I don’t think enough of our team did – especially the experienced ones.

“With young boys you can maybe expect that, but that was all the difference.

“They had a strong team, we had a blend, and we didn’t do the physical side enough. But we will take some positives out of it.”

Dodds will assess defender Wallace Duffy in the coming days, after he was forced to come off prior to half-time due to a hamstring strain.

The Caley Jags boss is also waiting on Australian defender Nikola Ujdur completing his UK work visa application, in order for him to join up with the squad after his two-year deal was completed on transfer deadline day.

Nikola Ujdur, who has joined Caley Thistle on a two-year deal. Image: ICTFC

Dodds added: “Wallace had a little hamstring strain. He said he felt it when he collided with Morgan Boyes, so we will assess him and see where he is.

“We hope to have Nikola with us as soon as possible. Everything else is done, it’s just getting the working visa which takes a bit of time.

“That’s where we are with the big man – he will be a welcome addition.

“Especially in defence, we need competition for places.”

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness' Morgan Boyes looks dejected at full time after the defeat by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Little wonder supporters are starting to lose patience
Caley Thistle midfielder Aaron Doran. Image: SNS
Aaron Doran feels Caley Thistle were strong enough to be more competitive against Arbroath
Billy Dodds and his coaching team during the SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Arbroath. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says much-changed Caley Thistle side showed in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to…
Caley Thistle defender Wallace Duffy. Image: SNS
Wallace Duffy eager for Caley Thistle to atone for 'dreadful start' to campaign
Billy Dodds with first team coach Barry Wilson. Image: SNS
Barry Wilson hopes near full-strength Caley Thistle can see them end winless run at…
Caley Thistle Women players battle for the ball in a SWF Championship match against Rossvale.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason looking for reaction after first defeat of season
Barry Wilson standing with Billy Dodds at the side of the pitch
Barry Wilson says Caley Thistle's desperation for win is not dampened by SPFL Trust…
Russell Duncan, in his playing days at Caley Thistle. Image: DC Thomson
Russell Duncan insists Caley Thistle should not treat SPFL Trust Trophy lightly
Aberdeen players on the pitch
Duncan Shearer: No excuses - Aberdeen have to be better than they have shown…
2
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds is chasing victory in the SPFL Trust Trophy against Arbroath this weekend
Caley Thistle ponder injury risks ahead of SPFL Trust Trophy trip to Arbroath

Conversation