Billy Dodds aiming to restore Caley Thistle’s physicality

Billy Dodds is intent on restoring Caley Thistle’s physical presence in their return to Championship action.

Inverness suffered a 4-2 loss to Arbroath to exit the SPFL Trust Trophy on Saturday.

Dodds made eight changes to his side for the trip to Gayfield, taking the opportunity to rotate his squad.

Experienced campaigners such as Billy Mckay, Danny Devine and David Carson were not included among the matchday squad.

The defeat means Caley Jags have now failed to win any of their last eight matches, with seven of those ending in defeat.

Inverness are now eagerly aiming to kick-start their season when they face a Raith Rovers side who are undefeated in their opening four league games at Stark’s Park on Saturday.

Prior to the end of the month, Caley Jags host leaders Dundee United before returning to Arbroath on league duty.

Dodds felt his side were physically outdone by the Red Lichties at the weekend, which he will seek to address in an effort to return to winning ways.

He said: “I said to them at the start of the game to put themselves in my mind for the team. That’s all we can do in these sorts of games.

“We acknowledge we have to get better. It doesn’t matter what kind of game we are playing in.

“We’ve got to recognise what kind of team we had out, and what we wanted to achieve.

“We wanted to get through, but we also wanted other things.

“Dick Campbell made four changes, and I made eight.

“I think it will be a different game when we come back to Arbroath, that’s what I would say.

“I don’t think physically we will be as outdone as we were on Saturday.”

Inverness boss demands competition for places

Despite the manner of Saturday’s defeat, Dodds felt some players who were drafted in to present their case for more regular game time did their chances no harm.

He added: “We had good moments in the game, for the type of side I had out.

“I thought Luis Longstaff was really good, and I thought Robbie Thompson was excellent. Morgan Boyes was really good at the back.

“I can see he is going to be a good player for the club. He is solid and dependable – and I want the rest of my defenders to be like that.

“They are the ones that got involved in the physical side.

“I don’t think enough of our team did – especially the experienced ones.

“With young boys you can maybe expect that, but that was all the difference.

“They had a strong team, we had a blend, and we didn’t do the physical side enough. But we will take some positives out of it.”

Dodds will assess defender Wallace Duffy in the coming days, after he was forced to come off prior to half-time due to a hamstring strain.

The Caley Jags boss is also waiting on Australian defender Nikola Ujdur completing his UK work visa application, in order for him to join up with the squad after his two-year deal was completed on transfer deadline day.

Dodds added: “Wallace had a little hamstring strain. He said he felt it when he collided with Morgan Boyes, so we will assess him and see where he is.

“We hope to have Nikola with us as soon as possible. Everything else is done, it’s just getting the working visa which takes a bit of time.

“That’s where we are with the big man – he will be a welcome addition.

“Especially in defence, we need competition for places.”