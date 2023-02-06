Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen firm STC Insiso secures £2 million BGF investment

By Keith Findlay
February 6, 2023, 12:01 am Updated: February 6, 2023, 6:57 am
l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, with Mark Rushton, chief executive, and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, of STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso
l-r Keith Barclay, investor, BGF, with Mark Rushton, chief executive, and Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer, of STC Insiso. Image: STC Insiso

Bosses at STC Insiso, the Aberdeen-based business performance and technology specialist, are celebrating a £2 million cash injection from BGF.

The financial boost has already resulted in the creation of three new product development jobs, and further recruitment is expected to continue this year.

Appealing offer

STC Insiso chief executive Mark Rushton said BGF’s “investment proposition” was particularly attractive for two reasons.

He added: “Firstly because of their strong track record of supporting innovative Scottish businesses, and secondly because of their people who gave us immediate confidence and were culturally aligned to our team from day one of the journey.”

Mark Rushton, chief executive, STC Inciso. Image: Bold St Media

The funding deal to support STC Insiso and its growth plans was spearheaded by BGF investor Keith Barclay, who splits his time between offices in Aberdeen and Edinburgh.

Mr Barclay said: “STC Insiso has an impressive software product portfolio which has proven invaluable to professionals in a wide range of industry sectors.

“The team’s bold ambitions have been evident in each of our interactions, and I look to working in partnership with them to see these materialise.”

BGF investor Keith Barclay. Image: Big Partnership

STC Insiso was created in 2021 through the merger of STC Global, which was already helping client firms improve their performance, and software development services firm Insiso.

The enlarged company provides business performance improvements through the smart integration of different software.

Its activities span software development, project management, health and safety, and a variety of other business performance improvement services.

The company’s products are widely used across the oil and gas, construction, marine and utility sectors, among others.

Its flagship Comet incident investigation, prevention and root cause analysis system is to have an accelerated roll-out following BGF’s investment.

STC Insiso has an impressive software product portfolio which has proven invaluable to professionals in a wide range of industry sectors. The team’s bold ambitions have been evident in each of our interactions.”

Keith Barclay, investor, BGF

STC Insiso’s revenue totalled £4m in 2022 and the annual figure is predicted to grow significantly over the next two to four years.

As of April 2022, shortly after a move to new headquarters on Waterloo Quay, the headcount stood at nearly 30.

Latest in busy year for BGF

Arrash Nekonam, chief technology officer at the firm, said: “Our overall objective is not only to grow vertically, but to maintain our track record of consistently delivering for our clients across a range of industry sectors as demand for our software solutions continues to increase.

“We are delighted that BGF will embark on this journey with us.”

STC Insiso chief technology officer Arrash Nekonam. Image: Bold St Media

BGF – backed by some of the UK’s biggest banks – takes minority, non-controlling, long-term equity stakes in the businesses it invests in.

Its latest deal follows a busy year of investments and exits.

Activity during 2022 included an £8m investment – alongside the Scottish National Investment Bank – in Aberdeen-based biopharmaceutical firm Elasmogen.

And BGF also reported a “highly successful” exit from Granite City-based cloud technology business Inoapps.

Conversation

Editor's Picks

Most Commented