Evening Express Christmas Concert: Meet the stars of the show

After postponing last year’s event due to the pandemic, the Evening Express Christmas Concert is back.

More than 300 performers from around the north-east are set to take the stage on Sunday December 12 in what is always a fun-filled festive occasion.

All funds raised from the night will go towards the Evening Express’ Pounds for Primaries competition.

P&J Live will be the new home for this year’s concert and tickets are available online via Ticketmaster.

Fancy getting to know some of the stars of the show?

From pipe bands to a capella singing groups, we talked to some of the performers set to grace the P&J Live stage in just over a week’s time.

Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band

Robert Gordon’s College Pipe Band will be bringing 50 pipers to the Christmas Concert for their performance.

Piping instructor Jason Sumner said: “It’s wonderful to be putting on live performances again after delivering lockdown lessons virtually for 14 months.

“I am so proud of our piping and drumming community for their resilience.

“The Evening Express Christmas Concert represents a musical celebration of what we do best together as a clan.”

Caletoneia

Liam Bowie is part of Aberdeen University’s a capella singing group Caletoneia, who have been practising regularly for their first ever Evening Express Christmas Concert performance.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been asked to perform,” said Liam.

“We also feel honoured that we are involved in an event that is working to raise money to further the education of primary school children.

“We’ve been practising weekly for the last month and people can expect some Christmas cheer.”

Orchard Brae School Makaton Choir

Providing a special virtual performance at this year’s Christmas Concert will be Orchard Brae School Makaton Choir.

Using Makaton signs for communication, music therapist Emmeline McCracken said that the virtual performance will showcase their pupils’ diverse skills.

“The Orchard Brae School pupils are very excited to be performing in the Christmas Concert,” she said.

“Participating virtually means that many of our vulnerable pupils who would not normally be able to participate now can.

“Our performance will feature pupils aged three up to 17. They’ll have lots of fun!”

Concert director

Leading the way at this year’s event will be concert director Laura Pike.

After the challenges of the pandemic, she feels that this year’s concert will be that little bit extra special.

“Teachers and schools have done so much to help our young people get through these last 18 months,” said Laura.

“Schools need our support and what better a time than at Christmas when we can be together again and celebrate such a wonderful time of the year.

“I’m so excited to direct this year’s concert. An afternoon of talent and happiness with a sprinkle of Christmas awaits!”

Tickets for the Evening Express Christmas Concert cost £13.50 plus booking fees. Visit www.pandjlive.com