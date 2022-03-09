From Ethiopia to Ukraine: Why schoolkids get involved in charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

From Ethiopia to Ukraine: Why schoolkids get involved in charity

By Calum Petrie
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
From Ethiopia to Chernobyl, Romania to Yugoslavia. And now Ukraine. How do children benefit from engaging with charity?

Children are now the drivers of school charity campaigns, with the way we see the world having undergone a generational shift.

Most of us can remember taking part in fundraising or awareness drives.

In the 1980s it was Ethiopia and Chernobyl, in the 1990s Romania and Yugoslavia. More recent campaigns focussed on Kosovo and Sudan.

And now we have Ukraine. With the conflict only a fortnight old, anecdotal evidence suggests the north and north-east’s school pupils are eager to help.

1993: Robert Gordon’s College pupils gather outside the school to see an ambulance with medical supplies set off for Bosnia. Pupils at the Aberdeen school had raised money for people in the newly-independent country by washing staff cars, a sponsored cycle ride along the former Deeside railway line, and cake and candy stalls.

We spoke to educationalists and charity chiefs about how children benefit from engaging in global issues.

Helping those less fortunate in other countries, and understanding their plight, can be an important part of a child’s development, both emotionally and intellectually.

Aberdeen for a Fairer World works with communities across the north-east, including schools, to promote social and economic justice across the globe.

Vice-chairman David Innes was previously head teacher at the city’s Harlaw Academy. He said the current conflict in Ukraine was an ideal opportunity for children to learn about the wider issues of life and society, and not just the very human suffering we are witnessing.

1999: Cults Primary pupils held a raffle to raise cash for Kosovo during the war there.

‘Dressing in yellow and blue with a collection bucket won’t cut it’

It allows children and young people to “ask questions few of us have answers to, like ‘Why is this happening?’, and ‘How will it end?’. Schools can offer a safe space in which these questions can be asked and examined – facts can be separated from ‘fake news’.”

Mr Innes said children are remarkably aware of social issues such as injustice and inequality, and more keen than ever to do something about it.

He added: “Youngsters are brilliant at spotting where they are being fobbed off or used.

“So simply having a day of dressing in yellow and blue with a collection bucket is unlikely to cut it.

1984: Abbotswell Primary School pupils hand a cheque to Aberdeen FC manager Alex Ferguson. The Dons boss accepted it on behalf of Save the Children during the famine in Ethiopia.

“Even very young children will have questions they want to ask, will want to do things to help others understand what is going on.

“They have a passion for fairness and are never scared to call out injustice. So when they see other children needlessly suffering and they are in a position to help, they want to act, whether that’s through campaigning, fundraising or some other means.

“We all have our own experiences of being involved in local and global campaigns from our own time at school.

“For many of us these experiences will be among the most memorable from our time at school.

“This may well be because it was the first time you felt you could make a difference in the world.”

1992: Primary One pupils at Westhill’s Crombie School, Steven Davidson and Lesley Kidd, both 5, give a final hug to some of the cuddly toys donated by the children to victims of the Chernobyl disaster.

Kids now more likely than teachers and parents to take initiative

While children seem to have an inherent wish to help those in need, one thing that has changed over the years is that they are now more likely than their teachers and parents to take the initiative.

Professor Morag Redford is head of teacher education at the University of the Highlands and Islands. She said she had noticed a shift across the years. Where once it was the teacher that took the initiative, now the kids lead the way.

“Children and young people are very aware of what’s happening in the world, particularly these days,” she said.

“The demand to do something almost always comes from the children and young people themselves. And that’s then supported by staff.

“Thirty or 40 years ago however, when there were collections for things like Ethiopia, they were often begun by members of staff rather than pupils.

“But they were done to appeal to children. For example ‘fill a shoebox with things for a child of your own age’.

“Children get a lot out of it. They’re strengthening their connection with the wider community. And they’re looking at what’s happening in other parts of the world.”

1999: Pupils from the Dutch school at Kincorth, Aberdeen raised money for Save the Children’s work in Kosovo.

Twenty-four hour news and the social media effect

Part of today’s school generation’s engagement with the world stems from the sheer availability of news and information these days. But there’s also the sense that doing something constructive to help can help ease their anxiety over events.

Youngsters who doubt whether they can do anything when they are hundreds of miles away might look at Aberdeen City Council’s decision to end its 32-year twinning link with Belarussian city Gomel. Reports have pointed to Gomel as one of the locations where Russian troops are stationed during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1993: Mile End School raised money through a bring and buy sale, for the children of Romania. Pictured are (from back) Katrina Thornton, Stuart King and Flaminia Robu, all 11.

Prof Redford added: “Because of 24-hour news and social media feeds, I think children have a more immediate knowledge of what’s happening in the wider world.

“Thirty to 40 years ago there were television reports and newspapers, but much less general information available.

“News and information about what’s happening in the world is much more embedded now. Children are now more likely to be actively engaged with it.

“By taking action, they feel they’re doing what they can to help. They have heightened concern about the people in Ukraine right now.

“I’m not an educational psychologist, but some of those concerns will dissipate because they’re doing something about it.”

1985: Eleven normally chatty girls at Hazlehead Academy in Aberdeen held a sponsored silence for the Red Cross Ethiopian appeal fund.

Empathy, engagement, empowerment

Pamela Cumming is schools engagement officer at the University of Aberdeen. She delivers workshops in schools about organising charity events.

She said: “Learning about and appreciating different cultures, beliefs and traditions is important for children as they develop.

“By learning from a young age, not only does it raise awareness, it develops an understanding of the problems people face in different parts of the world.

“Ultimately, it puts children in a position where they can make a difference.

“Helping others is empowering and makes you feel happy, and that you have made a difference to someone else.

“Encouraging generosity from a young age makes children more giving and kind as adults.”

1993: Loading relief supplies bound for Bosnia at Cordyce School, Dyce are (from left) Luke MacKinnon, Anthony Davies and Ian Ritchie.

Helping our kids appreciate how lucky they are

Ms Cumming is currently involved in a Fairtrade rice project, where pupils use rice to learn about cultures, ethics, finance and marketing, as well as nutrition.

“By doing such events, pupils are helping others, making a difference, and also developing skills that they will use later in life,” she said.

“In looking at education, healthcare, job opportunities, racial differences and poverty, young people also appreciate how lucky they are.

“They learn that small things they do to help can make a difference. This in turn helps children feel proud, involved and gives a sense of purpose.”

