Watching your wallet? Here are some free summer activities across the north

With the cost of living still on the rise, we’ve put together a list of free activities for families in the north this summer.

Last week, we brought you some of the best free activities around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But this time, it’s all about the sights, sounds and history of the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

Whether you’re a history buff, a nature enthusiast or just desperate to get out of the house, our list will have something to satisfy every taste.

Make a mythical friend

Loch Ness, and the monster thought to lurk in its depths, is an iconic Highland destination that draws tourists from all over the world.

Although there are fees to pay for boat tours and visits to the official Loch ness exhibitions, the village of Drumnadrochit sits on the shores of the loch and offers beautiful views and idyllic scenes to explore.

Inverness Botanic Gardens

As the most northerly botanic gardens in the UK, the Inverness Botanic Gardens offer some for any budding horticulturalists.

Each season brings new sights and smells, so you never know what your adventure will uncover.

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

History and the present day collide at the museum in downtown Inverness. The museum offers a glimpse into the history and culture of the Highlands, featuring art and artefacts covering a range of topics.

This summer’s installations include a tribute to 100 years of Highland Rugby Club, local art installations to raise awareness for mental health, ceramics and more.

Hopeman Beach

If you fancy a trip outdoors, bring the family and furry friends along to Hopeman Beach for a day in the sun. Sandy beaches, rock pools and even waves tall enough for surfing enthusiasts make this beach a dynamic option for a family outing.

Duffus Castle

One of the best remaining examples of a motte and bailey castle in Scotland, Duffus Castle will take you back almost 1,00 years. The fortress-residence was occupied from the 1100s until it was eventually abandoned in 1705.

Elgin Explorer Walking Trail

A short walk, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to see for the eager explorer.

The explorer trail will take you past the major sights of historic Elgin, including the High Street, the Cathedral ruins and a jaunt along the banks of the River Lossie.

Bow Fiddle Rock

A geological marvel with a name as catchy as a tune. Just off the coast of Portknockie, once you get a glimpse of this natural formation, it’s easy to understand where it gets its name. The result of centuries of pressure from wind and waves, it’s one of the most unique sights in Moray.

Highland Folk Museum

Step back in time and wander through the Highlands as they would have been in the 1700s. Britain’s first open-are museum has over 35 historic buildings on site, each providing a glimpse into the work, play and education of Highlanders from years gone by.

Clava Cairns

Located on a terrace overlooking the River Nairn, this centuries-old cemetery can whisk you back to the earliest settlements in the Highlands. Step through over 4,000 years of history to learn about the life and death in Bronze Age Scotland.

Scapa Flow Museum

Orkney’s newly-renovated museum pays homage to Orkney’s role in the World Wars through more than 250 artefacts and interactive exhibits. The museum’s £4.4 million upgrade recently saw it nominated for a national award.

Shetland Museum and Archives

The award-winning museum takes guests through the history and culture of the UK’s most remote island chain. Take one of the many exhibit tours or explore the archives on your own and see what history you can uncover.

Lews Castle Museum and Archives

Visitors to the Isle of Lewis are treated to over 600 acres of historic castle grounds to explore, complete with a new museum and archives for an even deeper dive into the history of the Outer Hebrides.

