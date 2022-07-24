Watching your wallet? Here are some free summer activities across the north

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Watching your wallet? Here are some free summer activities across the north

By Garrett Stell
July 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 25, 2022, 8:00 am
Castles, lochs, museums and beaches make up our list of free activities available across the north this summer.
Castles, lochs, museums and beaches make up our list of free activities available across the north this summer.

With the cost of living still on the rise, we’ve put together a list of free activities for families in the north this summer.

Last week, we brought you some of the best free activities around Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

But this time, it’s all about the sights, sounds and history of the Highlands, Islands and Moray.

Whether you’re a history buff, a nature enthusiast or just desperate to get out of the house, our list will have something to satisfy every taste.

Make a mythical friend

The waters and shores of Loch Ness have entertained travellers for centuries.

Loch Ness, and the monster thought to lurk in its depths, is an iconic Highland destination that draws tourists from all over the world.

Although there are fees to pay for boat tours and visits to the official Loch ness exhibitions, the village of Drumnadrochit sits on the shores of the loch and offers beautiful views and idyllic scenes to explore.

Inverness Botanic Gardens

The Inverness Botanic Gardens have a wide variety of plant life, a cafe and plenty of space to relax and unwind.

As the most northerly botanic gardens in the UK, the Inverness Botanic Gardens offer some for any budding horticulturalists.

Each season brings new sights and smells, so you never know what your adventure will uncover.

More info

Inverness Museum and Art Gallery

A black and white photo of the Highland RFC players from mid 1960s.
The Highland Rugby Club Centenary celebration is one of the exhibits currently on at the museum.

History and the present day collide at the museum in downtown Inverness. The museum offers a glimpse into the history and culture of the Highlands, featuring art and artefacts covering a range of topics.

This summer’s installations include a tribute to 100 years of Highland Rugby Club, local art installations to raise awareness for mental health, ceramics and more.

More info

Hopeman Beach

The Moray coast, including Hopeman, is forecast to be one of the warmest areas.
Visitors can enjoy the weather and the sandy and pet friendly beach in Hopeman.

If you fancy a trip outdoors, bring the family and furry friends along to Hopeman Beach for a day in the sun. Sandy beaches, rock pools and even waves tall enough for surfing enthusiasts make this beach a dynamic option for a family outing.

More info

Duffus Castle

The ruins of Duffus Castle offer a chance to step back hundreds of years in time.

One of the best remaining examples of a motte and bailey castle in Scotland, Duffus Castle will take you back almost 1,00 years. The fortress-residence was occupied from the 1100s until it was eventually abandoned in 1705.

More info

Elgin Explorer Walking Trail

Elgin Cathedral is one of the historic sites featured on the popular walking tour of Elgin. Picture by Jason Hedges

A short walk, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to see for the eager explorer.

The explorer trail will take you past the major sights of historic Elgin, including the High Street, the Cathedral ruins and a jaunt along the banks of the River Lossie.

More info

Bow Fiddle Rock

Bow Fiddle Rock has a name as unique as its shape. Photo: DCT Media

A geological marvel with a name as catchy as a tune. Just off the coast of Portknockie, once you get a glimpse of this natural formation, it’s easy to understand where it gets its name. The result of centuries of pressure from wind and waves, it’s one of the most unique sights in Moray.

More info

Highland Folk Museum

The Highland Folk Museum offers a wide array of interactive exhibits and historical buildings on site. Picture by Sandy McCook.

Step back in time and wander through the Highlands as they would have been in the 1700s. Britain’s first open-are museum has over 35 historic buildings on site, each providing a glimpse into the work, play and education of Highlanders from years gone by.

More info

Clava Cairns

The menhir stone circle and grave site heap of gray stones at prehistoric Clava Cairns.

Located on a terrace overlooking the River Nairn, this centuries-old cemetery can whisk you back to the earliest settlements in the Highlands. Step through over 4,000 years of history to learn about the life and death in Bronze Age Scotland.

More info

Scapa Flow Museum

The Scapa Flow museum tells the story of Orkney’s role in the World Wars. Supplied by Scapa Flow Museum/Ken Amer

Orkney’s newly-renovated museum pays homage to Orkney’s role in the World Wars through more than 250 artefacts and interactive exhibits. The museum’s £4.4 million upgrade recently saw it nominated for a national award.

More info

Shetland Museum and Archives

Rotating art and history exhibits are on display at the Shetland Museum. Supplied by Shetland Museum

The award-winning museum takes guests through the history and culture of the UK’s most remote island chain. Take one of the many exhibit tours or explore the archives on your own and see what history you can uncover.

More info

Lews Castle Museum and Archives

Lews Castle in Stornoway has extensive grounds for exploring as well as a look into the historical castle.

Visitors to the Isle of Lewis are treated to over 600 acres of historic castle grounds to explore, complete with a new museum and archives for an even deeper dive into the history of the Outer Hebrides.

More info

More summer ideas from the Schools and Family team

Balancing the books? Here’s our pick of free activities in the north-east

Rain shelved your plans? Here’s our pick of rainy day activities in the north and north-east

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]