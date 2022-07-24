Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson ‘proud’ as charity marks major milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson has been marking the tenth anniversary of his charity.

The Russell Anderson Development School (Rads) was set up in 2012 with the aim of improving the availability of football coaching in deprived parts of Aberdeen.

Teams of coaches visit eight city primary schools during term time to run sessions with the youngsters.

In 2020, the charity even saved a breakfast club that looked like it was going to the wall.

Around 2,000 children regularly attend one of the sessions at Sunnybank, Cornhill, St Peters, Woodside, Kirkhill, Kittybrewster, Seaton and Riverbank primary schools.

‘We are making a difference’

Anderson, who racked up more than 300 appearances for the Dons before retiring in 2015, said the tenth anniversary is “an achievement” to be “proud of”.

He said: “It feels like an achievement we should all be proud of. When we started it we weren’t sure what it was going to look like and how thing would play out.

“But we’ve managed to create something pretty special here and I think the 10-year anniversary coincides with a lot of stuff we are currently doing.

“It feels like a good time to reflect on what we’ve done and see how we are making a difference.

“When you take a step back and see what you’re doing, it does provide a lot of satisfaction.”

School break events

During the school summer holidays, Rads has continued its work with school pupils in deprived areas of Aberdeen.

They have been running summer sessions for children at Aberdeen Sports Village with around 80 youngsters taking part every day.

It is the first the summer camps have been run by Rads and Anderson said there is chance to play different sports.

He also admits that many of those benefitting may not even know he was Aberdeen’s captain.

Anderson said: “It’s not just football and that is one of the key things to get across.

“Football understandably will be associated with it but we are doing so much more now to give them more opportunities.

“So for example we’ve had guys in from Aberdeenshire Rugby delivering sessions, we’ve been over at the Kings Links so the kids got to play golf for the first time.

“We’ve been working with Tennis Scotland to do some tennis sessions too.

“In terms of myself, I don’t think any of these kids know I used to play football. It has been that long now.

“It is my name on it but it is the coaches and that is why the kids come. This week we’ve had good numbers because the kids knew the coaches.”

To find out more about the Russell Anderson Development School visit their website.

