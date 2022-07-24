Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson ‘proud’ as charity marks major milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson ‘proud’ as charity marks major milestone

By David Proctor
July 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Former Dons captain Russell Anderson celebrates 10 years of his foundation. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Former Dons captain Russell Anderson celebrates 10 years of his foundation. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

Former Dons captain Russell Anderson has been marking the tenth anniversary of his charity.

The Russell Anderson Development School (Rads) was set up in 2012 with the aim of improving the availability of football coaching in deprived parts of Aberdeen.

Teams of coaches visit eight city primary schools during term time to run sessions with the youngsters.

Russell Anderson during his playing days with Aberdeen.

In 2020, the charity even saved a breakfast club that looked like it was going to the wall.

Around 2,000 children regularly attend one of the sessions at Sunnybank, Cornhill, St Peters, Woodside, Kirkhill, Kittybrewster, Seaton and Riverbank primary schools.

‘We are making a difference’

Anderson, who racked up more than 300 appearances for the Dons before retiring in 2015, said the tenth anniversary is “an achievement” to be “proud of”.

Coaches put youngsters through their paces at Russell Anderson Development School. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

He said: “It feels like an achievement we should all be proud of.  When we started it we weren’t sure what it was going to look like and how thing would play out.

“But we’ve managed to create something pretty special here and I think the 10-year anniversary coincides with a lot of stuff we are currently doing.

The Russell Anderson Development School is running summer sessions for hundreds of youngsters during the holidays. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

“It feels like a good time to reflect on what we’ve done and see how we are making a difference.

“When you take a step back and see what you’re doing, it does provide a lot of satisfaction.”

Rads provides good fun for kids during the summer. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

School break events

During the school summer holidays, Rads has continued its work with school pupils in deprived areas of Aberdeen.

They have been running summer sessions for children at Aberdeen Sports Village with around 80 youngsters taking part every day.

Football with friends. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

It is the first the summer camps have been run by Rads and Anderson said there is chance to play different sports.

He also admits that many of those benefitting may not even know he was Aberdeen’s captain.

Coaches helping out the youngsters. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

Anderson said: “It’s not just football and that is one of the key things to get across.

“Football understandably will be associated with it but we are doing so much more now to give them more opportunities.

Kids show off their skills during the footie sessions. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

“So for example we’ve had guys in from Aberdeenshire Rugby delivering sessions, we’ve been over at the Kings Links so the kids got to play golf for the first time.

“We’ve been working with Tennis Scotland to do some tennis sessions too.

Youngsters train hard. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

“In terms of myself, I don’t think any of these kids know I used to play football.  It has been that long now.

“It is my name on it but it is the coaches and that is why the kids come.   This week we’ve had good numbers because the kids knew the coaches.”

To find out more about the Russell Anderson Development School visit their website.

More pictures from Rads

The children collected cones during the training drills. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
This Dons fan tested his fitness. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
The race is on for these kids. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

 

 

Youngsters practice their football skills. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Russell Anderson Foundation is helping to change the lives of young people. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Coaches teach children how to do the sessions. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Youngsters put all their effort into their training. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Coach gives this youngster some words of wisdom. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022
Aberdeen Sports Village hosts the The Russell Anderson Development School. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 22-07-2022

