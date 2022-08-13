Moray School Bank: Demand has ‘skyrocketed’ as charity gears up for tough winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray charity which supplies school uniforms to children is being “pushed to its peak” as more families turn to them for help.

Moray School Bank – “a food bank for clothes” – has been helping kids since 2017.

They have had 450 referrals over the last six weeks and with energy prices expected to go up in the autumn, they are preparing for a hard winter.

It is based at a former farmhouse near Craigellachie and aims to provide new school uniforms and warm winter clothing to children living in poverty across Moray.

Last year, the charity helped nearly 350 pupils get ready for the new school year with the then 30% hike being out down to the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Unprecedented’ number of referrals

Vicky Flood, fundraising and community development officer with Moray School Bank, said the need for school clothing has “skyrocketed” in the last year.

She said: “We have had an unprecedented 450 referrals over these last six weeks that have pushed our small charity to its peak.

“Last year figures for summer were 349 rising to 619, which included the winter campaign when the year came to its close in March this year.

“School uniform and warm winter clothing need have skyrocketed in the last 12 months.

“We know child poverty figures are high in Moray and across Scotland as a whole, however, this is just showing where families are at and the support they are needing.”

Preparing for hard winter

Ms Flood said that with fuel costs expected to spiral in the coming months they are ready to help.

She said they already believe more people will turn to them for support when it comes to kitting out kids for the harsh winter months.

Ms Flood said: “October is going to see another fuel price hike and that means winter will be harder for many more which in turn will increase the referrals for winter items.

Last winter there was a 70% increase in referrals, so we know next winter will be worse.”

Moray School Bank are continuing to appeal for donations of school uniforms, stationery and school bags.

You can find out more about the charity here.

More from the Schools and Family team

Bad grades aren’t the end of the world: Aberdeen business leader on success in spite of exams

North-east exam results show a ‘bumper year’ with increased pass rates

GALLERY: Disney characters, Superheroes and gaming icons at the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival