GALLERY: Disney characters, Superheroes and gaming icons at the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival

By David Proctor
August 10, 2022, 5:00 pm
CR0037383 A selection of the scarecrows on display at Chapelton Scarecrow Festival In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 08-08-2022
CR0037383 A selection of the scarecrows on display at Chapelton Scarecrow Festival In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 08-08-2022

Cruella De Vil, the Avengers, Maleficent and the cast of Star Wars are helping boost the population of a north-east town.

But the famous characters are stuffed full of hay as they make up part of the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival.

Around 65 of the effigies are dotted around the Aberdeenshire town for the 2022 edition of the annual extravaganza.

People can visit each of the scarecrows, with organisers even providing an online map which has the locations of each of the creations.

This year’s theme is heroes and villains, with all of the money raised going to the allotments and community projects around Chapelton.

Other famous faces scattered around the town include Superman, Spider-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Iron Man, Bananaman and Mirabel Madrigal from Disney’s Encanto.

Town buzzing with visitors

Organiser Charlotte Litherland-Moir said the town has been busy with people eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite scarecrows.

She added that the good weather has helped give the event a boost

Ms Litherland-Moir said: “It has been absolutely crazy. We’ve 65 entries in total and 44 of them are up already with a few more still to go up.

“There’s been heaps and heaps of folk visiting. Fits the Scoop ice cream shop was queued out of the door.

“So everybody is coming up and enjoying the sunshine and enjoying walking around looking at the scarecrows.”

Vote for your favourites

There are two ways to make sure the scarecrow you love best can win the contest.

People can pick up a ballot paper at the Brae cafe or Fits the Scoop, or visit the Chapelton Scarecrow website.

You can also vote for the top hero or top villain scarecrow.

The Chapelton Scarecrow festival runs until August 31 with more information available here.

Some of the highlights of the festival can be seen below.

The Silver Surfer riding through the town. Picture by Wullie Marr
Bob the Builder takes a break from fixing it. Picture by Wullie Marr
Sonic the Hedgehog excitedly chasing some gold rings. Picture by Wullie Marr
Mirabel Madrigal of Disney hit Encanto.  Picture by Wullie Marr
Superman is on hand to help residents of Chapelton. Picture by Wullie Marr.
The friendly neighbour Spider-Man of Chapelton.  Picture by Wullie Marr.
Maleficent guards a house in Chapelton/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Cruella de Vil attempts an escape with a dalmation in tow/Picture by Wullie Marr

 

Ironman on standby at a family home/Picture by Wullie Marr
In a family garden Yoda sits./Picture by Wullie Marr
Ursula from the Little Mermaid lurks in the bushes/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Bananaman flies away/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Minecraft Steve as helpful as ever/ Picture by Wullie Marr
A rare unicorn sighting in the town/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Princess Leia looks on as a stormtrooper makes their move/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Popeye moments before knocking back a can of spinach/ Picture by Wullie Marr
Batman can only look on as his rival the Penguin gets away/ Picture by Wullie Marr

 

