GALLERY: Disney characters, Superheroes and gaming icons at the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cruella De Vil, the Avengers, Maleficent and the cast of Star Wars are helping boost the population of a north-east town.

But the famous characters are stuffed full of hay as they make up part of the Chapelton Scarecrow Festival.

Around 65 of the effigies are dotted around the Aberdeenshire town for the 2022 edition of the annual extravaganza.

People can visit each of the scarecrows, with organisers even providing an online map which has the locations of each of the creations.

This year’s theme is heroes and villains, with all of the money raised going to the allotments and community projects around Chapelton.

Other famous faces scattered around the town include Superman, Spider-Man, Sonic the Hedgehog, Iron Man, Bananaman and Mirabel Madrigal from Disney’s Encanto.

Town buzzing with visitors

Organiser Charlotte Litherland-Moir said the town has been busy with people eager to catch a glimpse of their favourite scarecrows.

She added that the good weather has helped give the event a boost

Ms Litherland-Moir said: “It has been absolutely crazy. We’ve 65 entries in total and 44 of them are up already with a few more still to go up.

“There’s been heaps and heaps of folk visiting. Fits the Scoop ice cream shop was queued out of the door.

“So everybody is coming up and enjoying the sunshine and enjoying walking around looking at the scarecrows.”

Vote for your favourites

There are two ways to make sure the scarecrow you love best can win the contest.

People can pick up a ballot paper at the Brae cafe or Fits the Scoop, or visit the Chapelton Scarecrow website.

You can also vote for the top hero or top villain scarecrow.

The Chapelton Scarecrow festival runs until August 31 with more information available here.

Some of the highlights of the festival can be seen below.

More from the Schools and Family team

‘It was a big jump’: Aberdeen pupils receive results after sitting first-ever SQA exams

North pupils celebrate strong results in first exams post-Covid

‘Exam results are just the first step’: top tips on clearing places for Scottish students