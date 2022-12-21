GALLERY: Stonehaven tractor parade rakes in over £1,500 for local causes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

GALLERY: Stonehaven tractor parade rakes in over £1,500 for local causes

By Garrett Stell
December 21, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: December 22, 2022, 9:21 am
Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm

Local farmers brought the Christmas spirit to Stonehaven for an annual tractor parade.

In addition to the festive fun on the night, a fundraiser organised by local resident Denise Murdoch brought in £1,630.

She will donate the proceeds to local charity AberNecessities and the Arduthie School Nursery.

12 Charities of Christmas – AberNecessities

This year’s parade, which lit up Stonehaven with 31 festive tractors on December 17, started with a goal to raise £200 for local causes. But the community smashed through that ceiling.

As of Wednesday, there have been 117 donations to the tune of £1,630.

Mrs Murdoch’s husband Gary started the parade in 2019 with Allan Scott. After a hiatus in 2020, the parade has gotten bigger each year.

Mrs Murdoch said there’s nothing like spreading a little holiday cheer.

“To see the joy on people’s faces makes it all worth doing, and it helps different charities as well.”

The GoFundMe page is still active. There’s time to get some festive donations in for any of you still worried about landing on Santa’s naughty list.

Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade gallery:

Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade shot from above
The Christmas tractors gathered together in Stonehaven for a festive night. Image: Colin Denholm
Guests and drivers took time to admire the light displays at the Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade   Image: Colin Denholm
Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade
Santa was in for a bumpy ride in Stonehaven on Saturday night. Image: Colin Denholm
Best seat in the house to watch the Christmas tractors roll through Stonehaven   Image: Colin Denholm
Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade
Frosty leading the way  Image: Colin Denholm
Even Christmas tractors have to yield to oncoming traffic  Image: Colin Denholm

More festive stories from the Schools and Family team

Kinmylies pupil’s holiday spirit is helping fight loneliness this Christmas

Watch 21 fantastic performances from the Evening Express Christmas Concert

How do I deal with family feuds at Christmas?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it and how to help
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Award-winning UHI project brings thousands of years of Uist history to life
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
What if my child goes out drinking at New Year?
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
'Actually it's they': Lost in gender politics? Here's our essential guide for parents
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
University offering help as more students turn to foodbanks during cost of living crisis
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Aberdeen teacher captures 'precious innocent joy' of Nigerian pupil's first glimpse of snow
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
How are north and north-east dads balancing work and family?
Newton Park pupils slide down a snowy hill
Video: Newton Park Primary sees out the winter term with a playground boogie
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
GALLERY: Schools across north-east perform the Nativity, meet with Santa and eat Christmas dinner

Most Read

1
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
10
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
The 2022 Christmas tractor parade in Stonehaven was a roaring success. Image: Colin Denholm
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented