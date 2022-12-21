GALLERY: Stonehaven tractor parade rakes in over £1,500 for local causes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Local farmers brought the Christmas spirit to Stonehaven for an annual tractor parade.

In addition to the festive fun on the night, a fundraiser organised by local resident Denise Murdoch brought in £1,630.

She will donate the proceeds to local charity AberNecessities and the Arduthie School Nursery.

This year’s parade, which lit up Stonehaven with 31 festive tractors on December 17, started with a goal to raise £200 for local causes. But the community smashed through that ceiling.

As of Wednesday, there have been 117 donations to the tune of £1,630.

Mrs Murdoch’s husband Gary started the parade in 2019 with Allan Scott. After a hiatus in 2020, the parade has gotten bigger each year.

Mrs Murdoch said there’s nothing like spreading a little holiday cheer.

“To see the joy on people’s faces makes it all worth doing, and it helps different charities as well.”

The GoFundMe page is still active. There’s time to get some festive donations in for any of you still worried about landing on Santa’s naughty list.

Stonehaven Christmas tractor parade gallery:

